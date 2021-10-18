Legislative Assembly of the State of Mato Grosso

Photo: FABLICIO RODRIGUES / ALMT

With 18 votes in favor and six against, the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso (ALMT) approved, on Wednesday night (13), the Bill 489/2019, authored by state deputy Wilson Santos (PSDB) , which obliges the Unified Health System (SUS) to provide drugs based on the active substance cannabidiol to patients certified with debilitating medical conditions.

With approval in the second vote, the text will be sanctioned by Governor Mauro Mendes (DEM).

Voted against the proposal, deputies Sebastião Rezende (PSC), Thiago Silva (MDB), Faissal Calil (PV), Gilberto Catanni, Ulysses Moraes and Elizeu Nascimento, the last three of the PSL.

Deputy Wilson Santos made it clear, while speaking in the gallery, that the Bill authorizes the supply of medication only to patients with serious diseases duly certified and proven by doctors.

“This is a victory for science and knowledge. Many families suffer because they cannot get these medicines for mere bureaucratic reasons. The text of the law still lists the diseases that will be favored with the delivery of medicines by the public health system. recreational use,” he highlighted.

A health care doctor by training, state deputy Lúdio Cabral (PT) pointed out that a full replacement of his authorship had already been approved by the Constitution, Justice and Writing Committee (CCJR), which limited the bill to discipline the supply of medicines based on cannabidiol (CBD) by the public health system of Mato Grosso, given the recognized competence of the Union to legislate on the subject.

The bill sets as a debilitating medical condition to be covered with cannabidiol-based medicines patients with the following diseases: cancer, glaucoma, positive status for the acquired immunodeficiency virus (HIV), acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), illness Parkinson’s, Hepatitis C, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Croh’s disease, Alzheimer’s agitation, cachexia, muscular dystrophy, severe fibromyalgia, arachnoiditis and other spinal cord diseases and injuries, Tarlov’s cysts, hydromyelia , syringomyelia, rheumatoid arthritis, fibrous dysplasia, traumatic brain injury and post-concussion syndrome.

Also included are multiple sclerosis, Anrold-Chiari syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxia, Tourette syndrome, myoclonus, reflex sympathetic dystonia, complex regional pain syndrome, neurofibromatosis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, Sjogren’s syndrome, lupus, intertitial cystitis, myasthenia gravis, hydrocephalus , nail-patella syndrome, residual limbal pain, seizures (including features of epilepsy) or symptoms associated with these disorders and their treatment.

There is the possibility of other illnesses being certified by a duly qualified physician. All medications must be prescribed by a duly qualified physician in accordance with the rules of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM). Administrative procedures for access to medicines will be defined by the State Department of Health within a maximum period of 180 days after the publication of the law in the State Official Gazette (DOE), which only occurs after sanction by the Executive.

Cannabidiol – Cannabidiol, popularly known as CBD, is a substance extracted from the Cannabis plant, which acts on the central nervous system, and has therapeutic potential for the treatment of psychiatric or neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy or anxiety , for example.

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) created a category of drugs derived from cannabis that can be marketed after approval by the Agency. These remedies are mainly indicated in cases where other forms of treatment are not showing the intended effect and their sale is made with the presentation of a special control medical prescription.

Cannabidiol-based medicines that are authorized by Anvisa are mainly indicated for the treatment of muscle spasms related to multiple sclerosis. However, there are other products with cannabidiol, which are marketed in other countries, and which are indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease, as well as analgesics in terminal cancer patients, for example.

In addition, cannabidiol has also been showing other benefits and pharmacological properties, such as analgesic and immunosuppressive action, action in the treatment of stroke, diabetes, nausea, cancer and effects on anxiety, sleep and movement disorders, which the makes a substance with a great therapeutic potential.