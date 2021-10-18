Leonardo’s wife recalls betrayals: ‘I was called a horn’ – Entertainment

Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife, answered some questions from her fans about her relationship with the countryman, as they completed 25 years of marriage last week. The influencer recalled the singer’s betrayals and spoke about forgiveness.

“Have you been saddened by any criticisms of your 25 years of marriage?” asked a fan. “It came out on several sites, and I was super grateful for people’s affection, but there are a lot of nasty comments calling me a horn, cuckold, that I was with it for money! my life story, of overcoming it! I even read some [críticas], but I felt sorry for the person who made the comment, not for me,” she said.

And he added: “I was betrayed, yes, very open, I allowed myself to forgive, I overcame and built a beautiful family! It’s my credit, how can I feel bad?”.

Finally, Poliana said that she considers herself a calm, confident and not jealous person and that this has helped to reduce the fights with Leonardo. “It’s been 3 years since we’ve fought! When I allowed myself to forgive him, I swore to myself that I would never talk about these matters again. [as traições], and so I do!” he wrote.