Hulk’s ex-wife, Iran Ângelo posted an outburst on Instagram that many followers saw as an indirect to the Atlético-MG player. The post, in which she cites terms such as “release”, “lies” and “disloyalties”, was made two days after the revealing tea, which took place last Friday, of the athlete’s first daughter with Camila Ângelo, niece of Iran.

“Lies and disloyalties are like knives, they cut our flesh, make us bleed, dry up, die a little inside. But for those who have God, this dying means being reborn. I am reborn with each disappointment, with each lie unveiled, because Jesus you made it strong. Thank you Lord, for another deliverance”, Iran Ângelo wrote, posting an image that said “ah, the time… only he has this skill: unmasking appearances, revealing lies and displaying character”.

Hulk and Iran Angelo were married for 12 years and had three children together. At the end of 2019, the player asked for a separation and soon took up his romance with Camila Angelo. Last year, on her niece’s birthday, in early August, Iran made a long vent, also on Instagram, saying that she had “buried” her.

Iran Ângelo indirect post on Instagram Photo: reproduction/ instagram

“A year ago, despite the suffering and confusion that my life plunged into, I needed to celebrate, take a break from the pain, to celebrate my daughter’s birthday and so I did. Yes, she was my daughter, as were my other sons Ian , Tiago and Alice. I wake up and fall asleep without understanding why all this happened to me. The pain is so great, sometimes I think it will rip my heart out, but God comes and supports me. He has been my sustenance.

I’ve given this girl everything since she came into the world. I sacrificed my dreams so many times to fulfill her dreams. And here I’m not just talking about material goods, as these are easy to be given when you have money, but love, affection, attention, respect… everything. She knew my weaknesses, insecurities, pains, fears, plans, and had my unconditional love. She ran my life, and for me everything she said was good, it was right, it was ethical. For me, she was perfect in everything and to her I gave the direction of my life. If I was wrong, my God, it was for loving and trusting too much”.

Hulk and Camila at the revealing tea Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Hulk and Iran had three children together Photo: reproduction/ instagram