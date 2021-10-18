Live Football: Confidence vs. Avaí; where to watch Series B

This Saturday, October 16, 2021, another live football match will take place between Confiança and Avaí for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, the game will take place tonight, starting at 9 pm (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Avaí playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the minute by minute on Globo Espotes, SporTV and Premiere, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Confiança and Avaí) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Trust x Avaí.

Technical sheet – Trust x Avaí

Match Trust x Avaí Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/16/2021 at 9:00 pm Streaming Premiere and SportTV and minute by minute on Globo Espotes Objective Game of the 30th round of the Brazilian Series B Trust Escalation Nirley, Jhemerson, Rafael Santos, Jonathan Bocão, Adalberto, João Paulo, Álvaro, Italo, Williams Santana, Lohan and Madison. Avaí lineup Alemão, Glédson, Edílson, Vinícius Leite, Concrete, Diego Renan, Lourenço, Marcos Serrato (Jadson), Copete, Jonathan (Getúlio) and Jean Cléber. Modality Brazilian Championship Series B Progress Finished

