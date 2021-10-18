Live Football: Juventus vs Roma; lineups and where to watch in Spanish

This Sunday, October 17, 2021, another live football match will take place between Juventus and Roma for the Italian Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 15:45 (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Roma playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the Espn Brazil, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Juventus and Roma) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Juventus x Rome.

Technical sheet – Juventus x Roma

Match Juventus x Rome Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/17/2021 at 3:45 pm Streaming Espn Brazil Objective For the eighth round of Italian Serie A Stadium Allianz Stadium Local Turin-ITA Youth lineup Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Chiesa and Moise Kean. Roma lineup Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Ebrima Darboe, Bryan Cristante, Stephan El Shaarawy, Jordan Veretout, Eldor Shomurodov and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Modality Italian Championship Progress Live – 1st Half

