Live Grêmio match: see where to watch Grêmio x Juventude on TV and Online for the Brazilian Championship

This time with Juventude playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Premiere and Real Time at Globo Sports, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Grêmio and Juventude) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between guild x youth.

The game has direct implications in the relegation zone. Grêmio is in 19th place, with 23 points, and needs to add up to leave the last positions. To do this, it changed the entire structure of the football department. On Friday, the new coach Vagner Mancini and the soccer vice runner Denis Abrahão took over.

Juventude is only one point ahead of the first team of Z-4 and could sink a direct opponent in this Sunday’s confrontation. It occupies the 15th place, with 28 points, but has not won in the last four rounds.

Match guild x youth Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/17/2021 at 6:15 pm Streaming Premiere and Real Time at Globo Sports Objective for the 27th round Stadium in the Arena Local Porto Alegre-RS Guild Lineup Rodrigues, Villasanti, Douglas Costa, Brenno, Vanderson, Diego Souza, Kannemann, Rafinha, Alisson, Ferreira and Thiago Santos. Youth lineup Vitor Mendes, Douglas, Michel Macedo, Paulinho Boia, Rafael Forster, Guilherme Santos, Dawhan, Guilherme Castilho, Marcos Vinícios, Roberson and Jadson. Modality Brazilian championship Progress Live – 2nd Half

