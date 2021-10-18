Liver fat tea: which is best and how to do it? | nutrition

Some studies published in scientific journals point out possible benefits of green tea in the treatment of hepatic steatosis, popularly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver. But when looking for a tea for liver fat, be careful. Scientific research on the subject is in the pre-clinical stage, that is, being carried out on animals. For this reason, human evaluations are necessary to confirm the health benefits and risks of green tea in the treatment of the disease, as stated by endocrinologist Nathalia Ferreira. There are also other drinks that can have therapeutic effects in relation to hepatic steatosis. According to nutritionist Bruna Oliveira, the most suitable tea for fatty liver conditions is milk thistle.

Next, endocrinologist Nathalia Ferreira explains what non-alcoholic hepatic steatosis is and what its causes are. To list the benefits of teas that can be used in cases of fatty liver, the US Athlete spoke with nutritionist Bruna Oliveira. Follow up!

+ Obesity can lead to fatty liver disease

+ Liver fat: balanced diet and regular exercise are the best treatments

1 of 3 Green tea has promising results for treating fatty liver — Photo: Istock Getty Images Green tea has promising results for treating fatty liver — Photo: Istock Getty Images

According to endocrinologist Nathalia Ferreira, hepatic steatosis is the accumulation of excess fat inside liver cells. In this situation, it is common for the organ to turn yellow and increase in size. The disorder can cause inflammation that can progress to severe cases of hepatitis, liver cirrhosis and even cancer.. There are two types of hepatic steatosis: alcoholic, caused by excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic, which is accompanied by a series of factors.

2 of 3 Liver steatosis may progress to more severe cases — Photo: Sociedade Brasileira de Hepatologia Liver steatosis may progress to more severe cases — Photo: Sociedade Brasileira de Hepatologia

Overweight is responsible for 60% of cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver. The disease can also be caused by diabetes, nutrition, sudden weight loss, pregnancy, surgery, sedentary lifestyle and some medications.

— Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is usually accompanied by a metabolic syndrome, which consists of increased blood pressure, insulin resistance, and altered cholesterol. In addition, abdominal obesity can occur, presented through an increase in waist circumference – explains the endocrinologist.

It is noteworthy that, according to the Brazilian Society of Hepatology, there is no specific drug treatment for hepatic steatosis, but risk factor control with a healthy lifestyle, which includes good nutrition and regular physical activity.

+ Fat in the liver: 5 tips to fight fatty liver

A study published in the scientific journal The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry brings findings that may be significant for the treatment of non-alcoholic hepatic steatosis. The Pennsylvania State University researchers fed mice a high-fat diet for 16 weeks. These animals were divided into four groups:

One group drank green tea and exercised on a wheel;

One group served as a control, that is, consumed only the high-fat diet;

One group did just exercises;

One group drank only green tea.

By analyzing the liver tissues of the animals, the researchers concluded that the group that consumed green tea extract and exercised regularly presented only 25% of the lipid residues in the liver compared to the animals in the control group. Rats that used only green tea extract or just exercised had about half the fat in the liver compared to the control group.

+ What is green tea for? Benefits and bioactive compounds

+ Green tea: what is it for, benefits and how to do it

In an interview with Science Daily, one of the authors of the study, Joshua Lambert, one of the authors of the study, explained that when examining the feces of animals during the research, it was possible to report that rats consuming green tea extract and exercising exercisers processed the nutrients differently. According to the researcher, green tea polyphenols interact with digestive enzymes secreted in the small intestine and make it a little difficult to break down carbohydrates, fat and protein in food. By not digesting dietary fat, the expert explains that a certain amount of fat ends up in your stool.

Another study published in the scientific journal International Journal of Molecular Medicine, also done in rats, showed positive effects of polyphenols present in green tea. Rats that followed a high-fat diet and consumed green tea weighed significantly less compared to rats in the control group. The result indicated that green tea polyphenols can reduce obesity. In addition, treatment indicated improvement in liver function.

3 of 3 Green tea contains several bioactive substances — Photo: Istock Getty Images Green tea contains several bioactive substances — Photo: Istock Getty Images

According to nutritionist Bruna Oliveira, green tea is rich in “polyphenols” called “catechins”. The drink contains phytochemicals that provide several health benefits. Tea has anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, antitumor, energizing, flavonoids, polyphenols, vitamins and minerals action, actions that can alleviate the pictures of various diseases.

— Some studies of green tea show good results in relation to weight loss (increased lipolysis), fat breakdown and increased energy expenditure. In addition, it has antioxidants, prevents premature aging and helps prevent chronic and cardiovascular diseases – says the nutritionist.

However, according to Bruna Oliveira, consumption of green tea requires care. The drink is indicated for cases of mild hepatic steatosis, as in moderate cases of the disease it can cause liver overload.

According to medical endocrinologist Nathalia Ferreira, as many people use herbal products without a prescription and with varied indications, there are numerous reports of toxicity.

— This is due to the belief that natural products do not produce toxicity, damage to the body or side effects. However, there is a significant risk, for example, of liver damage with the use of this type of substance. The risk increases when these compounds are associated with several plants, when there is no adequate selection of the non-toxic portion. Chemical or biological contamination is also possible, especially when these products are made in the form of strata and are inadequately packaged. – points the endocrinologist.

a tablespoon of dried green tea leaves

200 to 300 ml of water

In a container, heat 200 to 300 ml of water until the boiling process starts (but do not let it boil); Then put the leaves in a cup or glass and add the water; Leave the drink to steep for three to five minutes; Once that’s done, just strain before drinking the tea

Important informations:

Consumption should be two to three cups a day;

It is important not to allow five minutes to rest;

Regarding the consumption time, it is advisable to use it for 30 days. After this period, the nutritionist must evaluate the patient and make the necessary adjustments.

Try not to consume tea in the late afternoon or evening, due to the presence of caffeine.

Pregnant women and individuals who have gastritis, hypertension or thyroid problems. For patients with kidney problems, the use is restricted due to the presence of aluminum. Bruna Oliveira remembers the importance of consulting the nutritionist regarding the quantity and form of consumption.

– The consumption of high doses of green tea, like any other tea, can cause toxicity to the body. In addition, it can also cause side effects such as: nausea, stomach pain and poor digestion, causing a decrease in blood clotting capacity, not being indicated before surgical procedures – explains the nutritionist.

According to Bruna Oliveira, milk thistle (Silybum Marianum) is a medicinal plant that contains silymarin, a natural substance linked to the reduction of the progression of liver diseases and inflammation. For this reason, for the professional, milk thistle tea is the most suitable for liver fat.

The plant can be found in health food stores or compounding pharmacies. Tea has digestive, diuretic and stimulant properties. In addition, it can act as a liver protector in the case of liver cirrhosis, hepatic steatosis and hepatitis.

200 to 300 ml of water

One teaspoon of macerated milk thistle fruit

Add a teaspoon of the macerated fruit to the cup of boiling water; After that, let it sit for 10 minutes and strain before drinking.

Important informations:

Consumption should be three to four cups a day;

Milk thistle can also be found in the form of capsules, and can thus be associated with other plants such as artichokes.

In severe cases of occlusion of the biliary tract, children, hypertensive patients, individuals with kidney or gastric problems, because if used in high doses, it can irritate the stomach and cause burns in the gastric mucosa.