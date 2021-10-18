Luiza Possi gives birth to her second child, Matteo: see 5 photos that summarize the birth | famous

Was born Matteo, the second son of Luiza Possi! And the singer showed in her profile on the social network the moments before the baby’s arrival. She went to the maternity ward on Saturday night, 10/16, and posted room decor details on the site. The birth information was released by Zizi Possi on your social networks:
“He arrived and arrived well. It was all very natural, I still don’t know why I’m taking care of my affection”, said the singer, when showing that she was at home with Luiza’s eldest son.
Hours later, Luiza shared the click of the heir and classified the moment as magical: “My sweet Matteo was born. So smart, so dear, so close to me. little. Thanks to everyone who cheered for us! It worked! Amen. Lots of love around here.”
The singer gave details of the birth, thanked the professionals who helped her bring her son into the world and the partnership with her husband, Cris Gomes.
“Without you none of this would have been possible. I put a uterine balloon and spent 12 hours with it. Then came oxytocin, and contractions from 10 am until birth at 6:41 pm! My anesthesiologist Titian and longtime friend helped a lot in this process and I felt the pain and delight of a wonderful normal birth! What a blessing.”
We selected 5 photos that summarize the birth of the little one, Lucca’s little brother, almost 2 and a half years old, this Sunday!
Luiza posted a photo before going to the maternity ward and joked: “So let’s give birth to this baby”.
Luiza Possi before going to the maternity ward — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
During the night, Luiza posted in the stories that special moment: the contractions.
Luiza shared about her contractions with her followers — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
💖 Already in the maternity…
At the bedroom door, in the maternity ward, the singer showed the decoration on the door, a cute painting with Matteo’s initial letter.
The decoration with the letter ‘M’ on the door of the maternity room — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
🎵 Preparation to the sound of John Mayer
While listening to “Something Like Olivia” by John Mayer, the singer remembered that her father liked the song and wrote: “I wish he were here. He must be…”. Luiza Possi’s father died in January.
Luiza Possi listens to music in memory of her father — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
🥰 Welcome, Matteo!
The information was confirmed by Zizi Possi. The owl grandma celebrated the arrival of the newest member of the family by eating!
“We’re here celebrating eating pizza. Viva!”, he cheered.
Zizi Possi and Luiza’s eldest son celebrated Matteo’s birth by eating pizza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram