Marcos Felipe, from Fluminense, values ​​the team’s stance against Athletico: “We came to propose the game” | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense beat Athletico-PR by 1-0, with an own goal by Zé Ivaldo, this Sunday, at Arena da Baixada. The victory interrupts a fast of three games without winning and scoring goals. Goalkeeper Marcos Felipe made good saves and was named ace of the game. On the field, the archer valued the victory and the team’s posture away from home.

– We knew it would be a tough game. As I said at halftime, we came to propose the game. Thank God we were crowned with three points, which we know is important to score in every game. Today we had a great performance, now it’s about resting and focusing on the next game.

At 37 min of the 1st half – sure submission by Pedro Rocha do Athletico-PR against Fluminense

At 37 minutes of the first half, Athletico went up in speed on the left, Pedrinho crossed for Bissoli, but the ball fell to Pedro Rocha, who forced Marcos Felipe to make a great save to avoid Athletico’s equalizer (See the video above).