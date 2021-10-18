Marília Mendonça surprises a fan at Domingão with Huck

During the Sunday with Huck of today (17), a fan of Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraísa received a surprise. After recovering from ovarian cancer, Fran was invited to a concert at the Festival of the Mistresses, a tour the trio plans to do in 2022.

During the attraction, Luciano said that the young woman discovered cancer and, a huge fan of her employers, was inspired by them during the fight against the disease. Fran’s mother then wrote a letter to the presenter, who planned the meeting. In front of the artists, the young woman fulfilled her dream of being able to hug them.

Seeing Fran’s happiness, Marília made the invitation. “I’ll make an invitation on behalf of the bosses, I’m sure that’s the feeling of the girls too. Unfortunately, we have little time to sing for you here. But you’re invited to go to one of the shows on our tour, you and your mom”, says the singer.

At another point, Fran talked about the surprise. “IM so happy. I’ll be very honest, I didn’t expect it. I’m delighted, there are no words I can express. I just have gratitude. To God, for my life, for my health and for the opportunity to be here getting to know you. These wonderful girls who are an inspiration to me and millions of people.” he pondered.