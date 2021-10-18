Marvel postpones 2022 movies and DC fans accuse “Fear of The Batman”

THE Disney postponed its major releases from 2022, including the films from the Marvel and Indiana Jones 5. DC fans who are still excited about the FanDome have not forgiven the competition and accused Marvel of running from the batman. The new bat movie will premiere in the original month of Doctor Strange 2.

The reason for the mass postponement has yet to be revealed, however, the company no longer plans to release the films simultaneously in streaming and they are not expected to hit Disney for another 45 days after they are released in theaters.

Check out some reactions below:

Zé Boné run away? Kevin Feige actually ran away from The Batman and left Marvel fans sucking their thumbs in the first half of 2022 https://t.co/Q7dCG8NiAk — Blue Gangsta 🎃🍂 (@MJJ_Lucas) October 18, 2021

Is DC vs Marvel coming? Marvel was in shock with DC? — jo (@joDays_3) October 18, 2021