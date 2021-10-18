Maurício Barros: “I want to believe that Carille can rethink the scheme” – 10/18/2021

The performance of Santos in the goalless draw with Sport, yesterday (17), at Arena Pernambuco, for the Brazilian Championship, made the scheme used by coach Carille put in check. With the result, Peixe was 29 points, and has one more in relation to Juventude, first in the stick.

On Live do Santos, program of UOL Sport right after Peixe’s games, journalists Maurício Barros and Gabriela Brino analyzed what coach Carille’s team demonstrated on the field.

“The game with América-MG is an important game, which will need creativity. I don’t even know if Carille should go with three defenders. Not necessarily the team with three defenders will be more defensive, when the two wings are moving, it’s offensive, but it hasn’t been,” said Maurício Barros

The journalist emphasizes the value of achieving a positive result against Coelho, at home, and how much it is necessary to have a different attitude in relation to the confrontation with Sport.

“This championship is very messed up, there are a lot of teams that are threatened. From the 12th onwards, everyone is at risk, which is precisely América-MG. These direct confrontations are important. Therefore, analyzing this way, the tie with Sport is not so bad, but the game at home, against América-MG, is a golden opportunity. And I want to believe that Carille can rethink the issue of the scheme. I want to believe that Carille will think about it and, certainly, will pass to the group importance of Santos having an effective creative part”.

“They already have three defenders. There are, in the middle, Camacho and Zanocelo, who are heavier defensive midfielders. They have technique, markers, but they are not speed players. And when you have Sánchez, you depend a lot on the lightness of the wings. I would like to take advantage of Lucas Braga later on, more in the creative part, than in this somewhat crooked role, as a wing. I think it was an attempt. The coach is there to experiment and try, but at this moment, I prefer to enter with the lateral, left-handed, which is Felipe Jonatan. He has to move the pieces. There aren’t many, but he has to do something because in this Saturday game he has to bring the three points,” he added.

Gabriela Brino, in turn, points out that Carille’s work at Vila Belmiro is still recent, and believes that the coach will do some more tests until he finds the formation he considers ideal.

“I think he will try more. In my opinion, Marcos Guilherme had a very good start when he arrived at Santos. He showed a lot of football, stood out, but over time he is no longer deciding. Today I felt he was very lost. People are trumpeting and I understand why they haven’t been giving back. I think Carille will still insist on some pieces, try some things. I don’t think he’s going to define what he has in mind about the perfect starting lineup. that it will be difficult to find. It is a recent work, it has already managed to filter it, but it is a work that we are still going to see a lot,” he said.

Barros highlighted the issue of the DNA of Santos, which has always had more offensive teams, which may conflict with the current commander’s initial idea.

“Carille is a serious coach, transparent, I think that’s cool. He’s young and has important titles, as well as international experience, but, in fact, when he arrived at Santos, when he looks at his career and his conception of football, he gets a little shocked. with what Santos are used to,” he pointed out.

the reporter from UOL Sport, however, emphasizes that the commander fights against the label of retranqueiro that ended up winning and can have good results in Peixe.

“People call him a lot of retranqueiro, who doesn’t fit in Santos because of his offensive DNA, but since he arrived he said he wanted to change that image. I think he’ll try to demystify that in Santos. Indeed, Santos always had offensive DNA , from playing forward, but so far, given the proper proportions, he has managed to escape relegation so far. He’s a guy who works calmly, game by game.

