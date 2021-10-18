Meat prices could drop if slaughterhouses deplete stocks, supermarkets say

With the decrease in exports, the supermarket sector wants the industry to lower values ​​to charge less to the final consumer

High inflation and the increase in the value of a kilo of meat harmed sales and consumption of the product in Brazil. However, the scenario may be alleviated if meatpackers agree to lower prices to empty full stocks, according to the supermarket sector.

Brazilian industry freezers have more products than last month. China’s embargoes and the suspension of beef purchases by the country led to a 43% drop in total exports of this protein compared to September 2021, according to data from Secex (Secretary of Foreign Trade).

For Acats (Santa Catarina Association of Supermarkets), the logic indicates that the domestic market would have more meat supply and, consequently, the price would reduce, but this is not happening.

“The slaughterhouses are having a golden opportunity. If they agree to reduce beef prices and spawn their stocks, which must be very high at the moment, we will pass on the advantage without the slightest doubt”, guarantees the president of Acats, Francisco Crestani.

For the leader, the time would be ideal to reduce the price of beef, also taking advantage of the low price of the cattle’s arroba, which is offered to the cattle-raiser by the industry.

One of the main producing states in Brazil, Mato Grosso, had the price of arroba reduced from R$ 315 to R$ 255 in October, but this variation has not yet reached supermarkets, according to ACATS.

“The consumer always blames the supermarket as the cause of a price adjustment, when in reality, it is not the consumer who sets the price, but the industry and the productive sector in general”, explains Crestani.

Wanting to increase sales to the final consumer, the sector is rooting for the price of meat to be lower for supermarkets.

“We have a scenario with reduced sales due to the combination of higher inflation and price pressure on fuel, cooking gas and electricity. Beef is an essential item on the consumer’s table and a reduction in the price would provide relief for the pocket”, concludes the businessman.