Meet the doctor with the longest active professional record in Brusque

Medicine is constantly evolving. New treatments, devices, medicines and vaccines are discovered and, thus, humanity advances in increasing life expectancy and curing diseases. Germano Hoffmann, 95, has seen and participated in many of these changes in recent decades. He has been Brusque’s longest-serving physician with the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) registration in Brusque since 1959.

Germano is from a family of German origin – his grandfather, who was born in Europe, came to Brazil in the 19th century. His father, Moritz Germano Hoffmann, became a baker after specializing in Blumenau and had a famous venture in the city. Germano is one of three children born to Moritz and Hilda Willrich – one daughter died in the first few months of life, while Erich, who died in 2020, became an accountant.

start of the walk

Germano studied at Grupo Escolar Alberto Torres, today the Colégio Consul, but at the time, Brusque did not have what was called gymnasium, or elementary school. Encouraged by his father, he decided to continue his studies at Colégio Catarinense, in Florianópolis, even though his mother was against it.

The decision to move to the capital was the beginning of Germano’s path towards his professional training. He finished five years of high school and another three of science in 1946. A year earlier, while on vacation in Brusque, he had a bad stomachache – he was diagnosed with appendicitis. He had to stay in hospital for seven days at Hospital Azambuja. During this period, he was delighted with the respect and treatment that doctors received from patients and other staff.

“The hospital only had one operating room and it was occupied. Because of this surgery and the formalin sterilization, it took me more than a day to be operated on. I found it interesting how Dr. Humberto Mattioli Filho ran the hospital to apply the injections and make bandages himself, he did everything”.

Determined to follow this career, he went to Curitiba to train as a doctor at the former Faculty of Medicine of Paraná, which was transformed into the Federal University of Paraná in its second year of the course. He graduated in 1954 and then spent a period at Santa Casa de Misericórdia in São Paulo.

He met his wife Bia Lopes Vianna in Florianópolis and got married in 1956 – they had seven children. The following year, he returned to Brusque, reinforcing the city’s medical board. Another big difference to current medicine was the specialization of doctors. Germano graduated as a generalist, as well as his colleagues from that period.

“Today, medicine is so advanced that there are already specialists who study only one organ. Knowledge has increased a lot, so quickly, that it costs the doctor to stay up-to-date, so he ends up specializing in just one thing”, he analyzes.

remarkable career

Germano’s first job in Brusque started in 1957 at the Jardim Maluche health post, which was built by Mayor Carlos Moritz, with whom he says he learned a lot.

“He booked the post for me. When I was a student, he would take me on vacation and visit Azambuja. He was the king, the most wanted, the owner of medicine in Brusque. I did everything from ingrown nails to tonsillitis, everything that is a type of surgery”.

At that time, he recalls, health facilities had other functions, such as boiling and providing milk to needy families. “People came from far away to get it. Several families gathered to send one person, who took several. The person who cooked the milk was Mrs. Hilda Eccel”.

Medicine, for a long time, had a curative approach. Doctors were called to solve problems immediately, to cure, unlike the preventive aspect that it has nowadays. “The syringes were not disposable, they were made of glass. We had equipment to sterilize needles and syringes with hot water. I wasted a lot of time,” he says.

He remembers the malaria epidemic that the city had, in addition to many cases of worms, asthma, epileptic attacks, tetanus and typhus, among others.

“We had difficulty differentiating between malaria and typhus at the beginning, the symptoms were very similar. Over time, we started to be able to identify it just by analyzing it a little. But malaria was so bad that the federal government even installed a post just for that here in Brusque”.

For a long time, most births were performed by midwives at home. When he returned to work in the city, the maternity hospitals were in low demand. Germano remembers that there were some parents who even stayed at the doors of the rooms to prevent male doctors from helping.

Most visits were at home. Germano and his colleagues were called to attend to the most different ailments, equipped with equipment and medication to try to find a solution for the patient. He went through sad scenes, but also through moments of satisfaction and joy for having managed to save someone’s life.

“Some, when they had no money, offered a duck, a rooster or a duck as payment. Many times, when I arrived here, I was called to go with the priest to go to people’s homes. The priest first gave the extreme unction and then I went to consult them so they could stay alive”, he recalls, good-humored.

Germano has been registered with the CRM since 1959. Currently, all recent graduates need this registration to work in the profession, which was different when he started in the activity.

In the year he signed up for the board, he recalls that a CRM representative was in Brusque to register the professionals who already worked here, but still without this certification.

Not everyone wanted to register with the council at that time, but Germano chose to register. He got the CRM SC 0168, one of the first 200 doctors to have this document, and which is still active today.

Walk alongside history

In his career, he worked at Sintrivest, Sindmestre, at the Carlos Renaux fabric factory, Iapfesp, Samdú, at Fundo Rural, in addition to hospitals Evangélico, Azambuja and, sporadically, at Dom Joaquim. His last job was in the company of the Krueger brothers, in 2003. Over the decades, Germano has gone through several important moments in medicine in Brusque.

One of them was the installation of the Emergency Home Medical Assistance Services (Samdu), the equivalent of Samu today. He remembers that the unit was only for big cities, but that Adelino Alves, in direct conversations with then-president João Goulart, managed to bring it to Brusque.

“It was a time of great effort for us, me, Dr. Nica (João Antônio Schaefer) and Dr. Chico. The three of us paid all the furniture, rent and we were on duty 24 hours a day, and 48 rested. We still attended to at the health center. In order to bring it here, Adeino left everything ready, said he was going to name it Maria Thereza Goulart, Jango’s wife.”

Among all these places where he worked and the home visits, Mr Germano became increasingly known in the city. He believes that another factor that made his name well-regarded in Brusque was his participation in surgeries as a guest doctor on numerous occasions.

Pride of past, present and future

These and other stories are being put together by Germano, who in addition to being a doctor was councilor and mayor of Brusque, as well as president of the Evangelical Lutheran parish, his daughter Iasmine and son Ricardo in a book, which is in production. “I was the one who built the mortuary chapel near the old maternity hospital. I’m writing a book about my life, it’s going to give me a lot”, he guarantees.

Even away from the offices for some time, Germano has continued his connection with medicine. In 2019, he participated in the laying of the cornerstone of the Unifebe Health building.

Unlike what he had to do – leave his state for lack of medical school –, today, Germano’s children and grandchildren do not need to go far from home to pursue their dreams. And there are several who continued in the health area, which he is proud of.

“There are three medical grandchildren, two grandchildren and a son who are dentists, two more grandchildren and a son who are biochemists, and one is graduating as a veterinarian in the family. I feel happy with these health courses here”.

