Meet the gang behind the kidnapping of American missionaries in Haiti

One of Haiti’s most powerful gangs is believed to be behind the abduction of 17 American and Canadian missionaries this weekend, a source with the country’s security forces told CNN.

Authorities believe the “400 Mawozo” gang kidnapped the group, which included 16 Americans and 1 Canadian, after missionaries visited an orphanage[lastSaturday(16)inCroixdesBouquetsanortheastsuburboftheHaitiancapitalPortoPrince[ultimosábado(16)emCroixdesBouquetsumsubúrbioanordestedacapitalhaitianaPortoPríncipe

While traveling from the orphanage to Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, gang members stopped the vehicle at gunpoint. The 400-strong Mawozo gang has grown from strength to strength over the past three years, reaching 150 members, and has taken control of Croix des Bouquets, the source told CNN on Sunday (17).

Kidnapping is a defining gang activity. They have kidnapped dozens of people this year alone, including foreigners, the source said.

Once known for car theft, 400 Mawozo pioneered “collective” kidnappings of large groups of victims in buses and cars, according to the Center for Analysis and Research for Human Rights (Cardh), a non-profit organization. based in Port-au-Prince.

Much of the increase in kidnappings in the country is due to the group, according to the organization. Gang members engage in almost daily clashes with Haitian police and even levy taxes on local businesses.

In September, the gang kidnapped Dominican Republic truckers and continues to hold them hostage amid negotiations for their release, the Haitian security force source said.

These negotiations are influencing authorities’ decisions on how to proceed with the kidnapped American and Canadian missionaries, the source added.

According to the Center, the majority of the gang’s victims are Haitian citizens and kidnappings have increased in Haiti this year – with an increase of almost 300% since July.

At least 628 kidnappings have occurred since January, including 29 foreigners, according to data released by the center. The 400 Mawozo typically requires redemptions of about $20,000 (about R$100,000), he said.

ongoing investigation

The US State Department confirmed on Monday (18) that 16 US citizens were among the 17 kidnapped individuals.

“The well-being and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the State Department’s highest priorities. We have been in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and with interacting partners,” a State Department spokesman said in a statement.

Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries released a statement on Sunday confirming the abduction of the missionaries and said the abducted group consisted of five men, seven women and five children.

“We are seeking God’s direction for a resolution and authorities are looking for ways to help,” the statement said.

Dan Hooley, former field director for Christian Aid Ministries in Haiti, told CNN on Sunday it is believed that all the abducted missionaries were in a vehicle and that some were able to contact the local director of the organization before being taken away.

The kidnappers have also made contact with the organization, he said.

“Some fellows immediately texted the director and told him what was going on,” Hooley said.

Haitian officials are in contact with the US State Department about the kidnapping, the country’s Foreign Minister, Claude Joseph, told CNN.

One of the kidnapped missionaries, a US citizen, also posted a request for help to a WhatsApp group at the time of the kidnapping, reported The Washington Post, citing a person familiar with the situation.

“Please pray for us!! We’re being held hostage, they’ve kidnapped our driver. Pray, pray, pray. We don’t know where they are taking us,” the message read.

THE CNN cannot independently verify the authenticity of this message.

According to a senior US official familiar with the situation, FBI and State Department officials do not know the current location of the kidnapped missionaries.

Canadian authorities are also working with local authorities and “involved NGOs” to gather information, a Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman told CNN.

THE CNN contacted the Haitian Ministry of Justice and the National Police, but they have not yet returned.

Indiscriminate kidnappings

Former field director of Christian Aid Ministries Hooley said group members should be aware of the risks they ran.

“These are very dedicated people, people who risked their lives, knew the dangers they were in, or at least knew what could happen, I’m sure,” he said.

Holey added that he knew several of the victims personally. “Two of them are single. One was there for a while, the other is a friend of ours who just arrived on Friday and was planning to help with the Haiti earthquake, the situation down south. ”

“And there is a young couple there – a young couple with two children who were also kidnapped. We lived with her (the mother) in Oregon and we knew her family very well,” said Hooley.

Kidnappings in Haiti are often indiscriminate, targeting both rich and poor citizens. Several kidnapping victims and their families have previously told CNN who were still working to pay off debts, after borrowing money from friends, employers and even banks to pay ransoms.

In a case that has become notorious across the country, a 5-year-old girl was found dead earlier this year with signs of strangulation. His mother, a peanut seller, told Reuters she was unable to pay the ransom.

Shortly before the abduction of the missionaries, a Haitian transport union had called an indefinite strike starting today to protest the rise in violence in the country.

“We ask the government to end the kidnappings and give us security or to resign immediately. We are the most victims; the transport sector is an easy target for hijackers across the country,” Méhu Changeux, president of the Haitian Owners and Drivers Association, told CNN.

“We lost many members to insecurity and dozens of members were kidnapped. The latest tragedy of the kidnapping of American missionaries shows that no one is safe in this country,” said Changeux.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)