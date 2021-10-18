Megan Fox: The Actress’s Revelations Fueling Discussions About ‘Perfect Body’ | Fashion and beauty

American actress and model Megan Fox says she is in one of the best moments of her personal and professional life.

Her recent film and television work, as well as her relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly, whom she considers her “soulmate”, have helped her to overcome emotional issues that have accompanied her career.

A very strong one was the “sexualization” of which she claims to be a victim for her aesthetic treatments, as well as for roles like Mikaela Banes in the box office hit “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”.

Another problem, which she recently revealed in an interview with the British edition of GQ magazine, still remains with her.

When asked by journalist Molly Lambert whether being “so pretty and smart” intimidates many men, Fox responded that looks are deceiving.

“We can look at someone and think, ‘This person is so beautiful. His life must be very easy.’ Most likely, she doesn’t feel that way,” she said in the interview.

And he added: “Yes, I have body dysmorphism. I have a lot of deep insecurities.”

THE body dysmorphia is a mental disorder in which the person has a negative image of some part of the body.

Fixing this detail, even if it’s a misperception, can become quite obsessive for her.

Fox didn’t go into detail about why he feels this way. But she says being with her boyfriend allowed her to work on her personal perception and feel comfortable with it.

“I think I had put myself — or allowed other people to put me — in this weird box that I didn’t quite fit in, where for a long time I didn’t live my own life being myself… Those weirdest or weirdest parts of me that didn’t match with my family or with Hollywood,” he explained.

‘I was never the pretty girl at school’

On other occasions, Fox has been open in talking about the personal conflicts that have accompanied her since she was a child.

“I was never the pretty girl in my school. I mean, I wore braces and dyed my hair orange… I wasn’t the popular girl… I was always the loner,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2011.

She later said that she reached a “breaking point” after the release of the movie “Infernal Girl” in 2009, a time when the press defined her as a “sexual symbol”.

“I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take pictures, appear in magazines, walk on red carpets, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all, because of fear and belief, the absolute certainty that they would make fun of me, or they would spit at me, or someone would yell at me, or people would stone me or attack me for just being out there… so I had a dark time after that,” she told the American television show Entertainment Tonight in 2019.

After experiencing this, Fox says she is calmer about the past.

“I’ve been doing my best to try to make sense of it. Because it’s easy when you go through something like that to feel like a victim, obviously. That’s the first instinct and response,” she told GQ.

“I worked hard to eliminate this feeling of being a victim and realizing that it was a lesson. That way I had a purpose and I didn’t need to suffer anymore. [fez crescer e] turned into a much more interesting human being than it had been without it. It gives you the space to be grateful for something you previously felt persecuted for,” he added.

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health problem in which a person notices one or more defects in appearance and cannot stop thinking about it.

“You can feel so embarrassed, intimidated, and anxious that it’s possible to avoid many social situations,” explains the Mayo Clinic, an American non-profit health and medical research organization.

“You focus intensely on your appearance and body image, and you look in the mirror repeatedly, grooming yourself or seeking safety, sometimes for many hours a day,” he describes.

The person may resort to cosmetic solutions to “fix” what they perceive as a defect, but often the anguish returns.

“Body dysmorphic disorder usually doesn’t improve on its own,” warns the organization’s website.

Therefore, it is recommended to seek help. Treatment may include cognitive-behavioral therapy and medications, indicates the Mayo Clinic.

And the lack of treatment can have serious consequences for the patient.

“If left untreated, it can get worse over time and lead to anxiety, high medical expenses, severe depression and even suicidal thoughts and behavior,” he warns.