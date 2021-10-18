Melbourne to ease one of the world’s longest lockdowns

The Australian city of Melbourne, which has spent more time under social isolation orders than any other in the world, is expected to ease the lockdown starting this week, officials said Sunday.

Until Friday (22), when some of the isolation measures will be lifted, Melbourne, which has 5 million inhabitants, will be under a 262 day, or almost nine months, lockdown since March 2020.

Australian media and other companies say this is the longest in the world, surpassing the 234-day blockade in Buenos Aires.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, the state’s dual vaccination rate is expected to reach 70% this week, allowing restrictions to be eased.

“Today is a great day,” said Prime Minister Victoria Daniel Andrews. “Today is a day when Victorians can be proud of what they have achieved.”

The State, however, will keep the capacity of commercial establishments severely restricted. A broader level of openness will come when 80% of eligible Victorians are fully vaccinated, something that is expected by November 5th.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 1,838 new cases of coronaviruses and seven deaths. The neighboring state of New South Wales, which emerged last week from a 100-day blockade, reported 301 cases and 10 deaths. Eighty percent of the state’s population was fully vaccinated.