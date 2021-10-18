Metaverse is not just Axie Infinity and will be bigger than Bitcoin, the internet and will reinvent society, say OKex live experts

Metaverse, a term that has been gaining more and more attention and taking over the conversation circles in the cryptocurrency market due to games like Axie Infinity and Descentraland, promises to be much bigger than Bitcoin (BTC); that the cryptocurrency market and it can redefine society in such a way that it will create the transhuman, in which there will be no way to separate physical and virtual life.

The creator and founder of Facebook himself, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the social network’s plans are to become a metaverse, where Facebook will create a collection of interconnected and comprehensive science fiction experiences. Zuckerberg said the metaverse will succeed the internet and cell phones.

“You can think of the metaverse as an Internet where you can not only view all kinds of content, but also become a part of it. You can easily interact with other people as if you were somewhere else. You can get a variety of experiences that are hard to achieve through two-dimensional apps or web pages. That includes dancing or different fitness methods,” he said.

Recently, in order to encourage discussion of this theme in Brazil, OKEx invited Eduardo Horvarth and Byron Mendes for an open conversation via Instagram @okexbrasil_ .

Eduardo Horvath is CDO at GetNinja, advisor at Toyo, founder of Spirit4 and has been in the crypto market since 2013. He met the blockchain for being a CyberPunk and the issues of privacy was a decisive factor in becoming passionate about technology.

About the crypto market in a more open way, Eduardo believes that we are in a moment of maturation, and as a good UX Designer, he sees this in a very noticeable way due to the evolution of the interfaces.

Byron Mendes, in turn, has been in the crypto market since 2016. However, the greatest moment of convergence of work and investments in cryptocurrencies took place in 2020, when NFTs began to gain strong space abroad.

Working at the intersection of art and technology since 2015, Byron sees art tokenization as the pinnacle of the crypto universe. In 2021, he founded the Metaverse Agency, the first cryptart agency in Brazil.

Early on, Byron made some highlights of what to expect from the metaverse, NFTs and the crypt world as a whole. He stated that “time takes care of what is relevant and what is simply opportunistic”. Using the blockchain as the big parameter, the arts agent believes that technology can be a bigger revolution even than the internet.

“To decentralize is to take a new stage in the evolution of human society,” said Byron Mendes

Although it was first coined in the 1980s, the metaverse is only now becoming a reality for any participant due to technological advances.

During the conversation, a lot was said about the evolution of the idea of ​​governance. Eduardo even highlighted the importance of Axie Infinity for NFT Games, especially through governance tokens.

“Today we can see, in the universe of games, a shared economy that is intertwining, in which the player feels part of this game, participating not only passively but also actively,” stated Eduardo Horvath.

As Toyo advisor, an NFT Game, Eduardo highlights one of the biggest challenges: giving value to the in-game token, which is usually unlimited. For this, Toyo adopts internal mechanisms through which the user can exchange these tokens for other artifacts, or parts of the avatar, such as arm, leg, head, etc.

Recently, Brazilian artist Monica Rizolli stood out in the NFT market with her Fragments of an Infinity Field collection, raising R$28.4 million. Byron emphasized that NFTs brought programmers into the art market. In an area that a few years ago they would not have space, today they are highlighted.

Through the Spirit4 project, Horvath develops free hand generative art of NFT characters that can be used by any other NFT game. Characters have strength metadata, traditional to RPG. The work can be followed through the official website, clicking here.

During the conversation, the club concept was highlighted as one of the great advantages of NFTs. Now, a token is also the entry ticket for events, or even to participate in a certain community. A great example is the land sold in Decentraland, which Byron is even looking to be the headquarters of the Metaverse Agency.

In the final words, both interviewees highlighted the need for a lot of study before investing in a metaverse or decentralized economy. As the market moves in cycles, it is important to wait for the right moment to make an entry, always being patient to take advantage of the best moments in the market.

