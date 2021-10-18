Mileide becomes target of MC Gui and Erasmus

At the academy of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui and Erasmo analyzed Mileide Mihaile. The singer stated that he will vote for the person in the next farm of the rural reality show.

“Mileide gave you a pinprick yesterday, right?”, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband began.

“She is my aim,” stated the MC.

“She also gave me [uma alfinetada]bro,” continued Erasmus. “I didn’t understand anything. I go on it, too. At her or at the Marina. I understood nothing she sent me yesterday”.

“You can be sure that if I gain the power [da chama], she is my aim. She’s buying some Victor stuff. Because she’s already seen me talking about Bil and Victor, and she’s buying, right?”, MC Gui theorized. I am a person who talks a lot. Only she meant it like I thought I’m a freak of the game. I never saw her take a stand in anything in the game, I never saw her do anything in the game. Nothing”.

“She as a companion is a great person, makes the ranks there and stuff,” said the fitness influencer.

“Yeah, now in the game he doesn’t do f*ck at all,” reinforced the singer. “I’m talking about a game.”

“Yes, mayor of the people, right?” agreed Erasmus, using the catchphrase created by Rico Melquiades for Mileide.

“Yeah. Speaking of the game, she doesn’t exactly do anything, that’s the truth. Do you know what I’m going to do?”, asked MC Gui. “I’ll stop going to whoever I have shit, whoever wants my neck. I’ll go to whoever isn’t playing. Living with her is wonderful, she’s a wonderful person. But as a player, for me, it’s no big deal. “.