Millionaire sentenced to prison is intubated with covid-19

Sentenced to life in prison last week for the murder of a friend, Robert Durst was diagnosed with covid-19 and put on mechanical ventilation.

The Los Angeles Times’ attorney for real estate mogul Dick DeGuerin told the Los Angeles Times that he was already facing health problems during the hearing in which he was convicted.

He was having trouble breathing and communicating. […] He looked worse than ever and I was very worried about him. he said

After all, who is Robert Durst?

Robert Durst was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his best friend Susan Berman.

His story was covered in the explosive HBO documentary “The Jinx”. At the end of the production, he mutters to himself, “There, they caught you” and “I killed them all, of course”, apparently unaware that a microphone in his suit was still on when he stopped recording to go to the bathroom.

In September of this year, he was found guilty of the crime that took place in 2000, to prevent his friend from talking to the police about his wife’s disappearance.

Berman’s death is not the first in which Durst faces a trial. In 2003, he told police he killed and dismembered a neighbor in Galveston, Texas, two years earlier.

At the time, the tycoon claimed to have shot the man and cut him. Prosecutors said he wanted to steal the man’s identity and evade the investigation into his wife’s disappearance.

He also has his name involved in the mysterious disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, in 1982.