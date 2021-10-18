Minimum wage 2022 starts to have a new expected value with estimated inflation

The estimate for the minimum wage in 2022 there was a readjustment and arrives at the house of BRL 1,192.40. The driving force behind the forecast value is the inflation projection, which changed from 6.2% to 8.4%. The new value, according to specialists, does not represent a real gain for the Brazilian’s purchasing power.

A Dieese survey released this past week, inclusive, points out that the Brazilian’s salary in September should be of BRL 5.6 thousand. The new inflation projection, as usual, is based on the National Consumer Price Index – INPC and was released by the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy.

This index also serves the National Institute of Social Security – INSS, which will suffer the ceiling rise. Currently, the INSS ceiling is BRL 6,433.57 and, with the new projection, it could reach BRL 6,973.99 in 2022. In this year of 2021, the value of the minimum wage could not keep up with the high inflation rate.

It was projected for an inflation of 5.26%, which has already surpassed that level and tends to increase until the end of the year. According to data released, around 50 million people receive 1 minimum wage. Of these, 24 million correspond to INSS policyholders.

This adjustment in the 2022 minimum wage may be the biggest since 2016, with a forecast of 8%. However, it should only cover the average devaluation for the current year. The value does not represent a real gainl because it only compensates for the loss of purchasing power.

It is important to note that the readjustment is provided for by law and guarantees the Brazilian’s purchasing power.