Minimum wage in September should be R$5.6 thousand, informs Dieese

The minimum wage is currently BRL 1,100.00. But this value is far from providing the minimum basic conditions for a family with four members (two adults and two children). This is what a survey by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) points out.

According to the entity, the minimum wage in the Month of September, based on inflation, should be BRL 5.6 thousand. Compared to August, the value should have a significant increase. That’s because inflation has not stopped accelerating. In August, according to Dieese, the minimum wage needed should be R$ 5,583.90.

Of the 17 cities in which the value of the basic food basket was evaluated, only six showed a reduction, and in 11 cities the increase was significant. According to the survey, the cities that showed the most significant increase in the value of the basic food basket were the following:

Brasília/DF (3.88%);

Campo Grande/MS (3.53%);

Belo Horizonte/MG (3.49%).

The cities that had a drop in the average value of the basic food basket were João Pessoa/PB (-2.91%) and Natal/RN (-2.90%). If the same period in 2020 is analyzed, the increase for this year occurred in all 17 cities. There is an estimate that the price of the basic food basket will grow even more, with the perspective of an inflation that reaches around 8.51%.

To arrive at the estimate that develops the ideal value for the minimum wage, Dieese is based on the purchasing power of the basic items necessary for survival. In September, for example, the basic food basket in São Paulo reached R$ 673.45; and, in Porto Alegre, R$ 672.39.