Models pose nude to raise awareness of Dead Sea decline in Israel; see photos

ARADE, ISRAEL — About 200 models posed nude and painted white this Sunday on the shores of the Dead Sea in the city of Arade, Israel. The intervention was part of a photographic project that aims to raise awareness about the effects of climate change in the area. The salt lake has shrunk about a meter each year.

Read: Pilot photographs the moment the aircraft crosses the northern lights in Alaska

The shoot was coordinated and conducted by American photographer Spencer Tunick. The artist was in Israel invited by the Ministry of Tourism of the country. The idea was to portray the shrinking of the Dead Sea through nudity.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



“For me, the body represents beauty, life and love,” Tunick said in an interview with Agence France Press. The photographer has already done tests with nudity around the world.

Tunick explained that people with different profiles were gathered: men and women, erect and stooped, fat and thin. The bodies were covered with white paint to evoke the biblical story of Lot’s wife, who is said to have turned into a statue of salt.

Read: Brazilian sentenced to one year on probation for invasion of the US Capitol

Tunick’s expenses were paid by the Ministry of Tourism. The Arade municipality provided staff and covered other expenses, Mayor Nisan Ben Hamo told France Press.

The initiative, however, also provoked reactions. Conservative Israeli leaders criticized the photo shoot and called it a “mass abomination event,” according to the French news agency.

Ben Hamo responded to critics. The mayor considered the event as an affirmation of Arade as a “liberal city”. And he said the essay will bring more visitors to the city and, with that, help raise funds for a new museum about the Dead Sea.