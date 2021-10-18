Mônica Benini speaks of criticisms about her body after childbirth

Monica Benini, wife of Junior Lima, vented in Instagram stories, this Sunday morning (17), about the criticism she receives because of her body, a week after giving birth Lara, his daughter with the singer, who is also the father of Otto, 4 years old, also the result of his relationship with the designer.

Followers criticized Monica for exhibiting a “standard body” even after giving birth. “The point is that the internet is full of judges and it becomes increasingly difficult to share one’s experiences. I write here, from my point of view, never with the intention of offending or belittling anyone. Each one with their pains, with their experiences”, said Benini.

Mônica also said that she suffered difficulties in accepting her body during motherhood. “I am fully aware that my body is up to standards. But this acceptance that I wrote there no longer exists. At my first birth, I no longer loved the image I saw reflected in the mirror postpartum. And my intention was to speak, precisely, with these people”, declared the famous woman.

Still, because of the judgments she receives, Monica even said that it might not be worth sharing her post-pregnancy account. “I share to add up, that’s the only intention. Peace”, completed Junior Lima’s wife.

Monica Benini defends herself from criticism on social media – (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Stories)

