More than 1.6 million Portuguese live on less than 540 euros a month

Portugal has more than 1.6 million people who live on less than 540 euros a month, that is, who are below the poverty line. The data refer to 2019 and were released by Pordata this Sunday – International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Those most at risk of living in difficulty are the young and the elderly. In the case of older age groups, the situation of pensions is worrying, as pensions have remained almost the same for over 47 years. Since 1974 they have only increased by seven euros.

Even those who have a job are not secure: the Pordata study reveals that 9.5% of Portuguese workers are considered poor. Among 22 countries in Europe, Portugal ranks eighth among those at the highest risk of poverty among those who work.

In 2019, there were almost two million people living below the poverty line, earning a maximum of 540 euros a month. However, only 267,000 people received the Social Insertion Income (RSI). Last year, the number of beneficiaries dropped even further, reaching the lowest level in the last 15 years.

In terms of household composition, almost 40% of families with three or more children and 24% of those living alone had economic difficulties.

The risk is also higher among people who have a low level of education. One in four Portuguese who have, at most, the ninth grade of schooling lives in poverty.

In schools, 380 thousand students received socioeconomic support and almost 223,000 benefited from subsidized meals.

Since 2008, Portugal has managed to lift more than 720,000 people out of poverty, a figure that is almost three times above the target set by 2020 – which was 200,000 people.