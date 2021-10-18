More women, young people and general practitioners: how the profile of medical professionals has been changing in CE – Metro

The number of doctors working in Ceará has practically doubled in 10 years, from around 9,000 in 2011 to the current 17,000. But it was not just the number that changed: the profile of health professionals followed structural changes and, today, there are more women doctors and more young people in activity.

The series of studies “Medical Demography in Brazil” shows that, in 2011, there were 3,589 doctors registered in Ceará. In October 2021, there are 7638, according to the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), an increase of almost 113%.

The infectious disease physician Mônica Façanha, coordinator of the Undergraduate Program in Medicine at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) in Fortaleza, explains that the proportion of women in this training has grown and today it is around 50%.

In addition, it also says that women are looking for more areas traditionally occupied by men, such as surgery, proctology, orthopedics and urology. Pediatrics, which is generally linked to them, is now a less sought after specialty because, “with the improvement in vaccination coverage, children get sick much less”.

“The category is younger, it’s a fact, and with a more feminine profile. Of those under 35, the majority are women. In my generation, in 2007, there were more men”, remembers the president of the Doctors Union of Ceará, Leonardo Alcântara.

The demographic survey of the profession reinforces that the average age of physicians in Ceará rose from 45.6 years, in 2011, to 43 years old, in 2020. For specialists, this is a reflection of the entry of increasingly younger candidates into Medicine courses.

“Some enter and graduate much younger, but many migrate from other areas of health and graduate older, but with more maturity. This isn’t always bad. We cannot stop learning all the time”, guarantees Aurillo Rocha, president of Associação Médica Cearense (AMC).

The CFM study also reports a small increase in the number of general practitioners in Ceará. They are the ones who have a overview of patients, usually being in charge of primary care and referring them to a specialist.

Main specialties

According to the latest CFM/USP study, the main medical specialties in Ceará are:

Medical clinic – 1,575

Pediatrics – 1,245

General surgery – 1,088

Gynecology and obstetrics – 904

Anesthesiology – 859

On the other hand, the areas with less specialists are:

Radiotherapy/Sports Medicine – 17 (each)

Hand surgery – 14

Physical medicine and rehabilitation – 9

Emergency Medicine – 8

Medical Genetics – 7

Insufficient vacancies

The three specialists heard by the report are unanimous in the reason for the addition of general practitioners: the vacancies open for medical residency, that is, specialized training, do not supply the demand.

“In recent semesters, some of the students decide to spend a few years working as a generalist in order to gain experience, and only then look for another area to specialize in”, realizes Mônica Façanha.

Leonardo Alcântara also regrets the disproportion in opportunities, recognizing that many candidates seek specialization because, in addition to deepening their knowledge, they can obtain higher pay and better stability in the business market.

“Society is in great demand for specialists, who in turn seek residency to study and be recognized, but it is also necessary to value the generalist”, defends Aurillo Rocha.

humanized training

In addition to technical issues, there is also a consensus that new professionals need to develop and practice listening and exchange skills with patients.

“The doctor’s mission is to provide care, preferably with the patient knowing his/her diagnosis and the possibilities for treatment. Previously, the prognosis of a more serious disease was not said. Today, the most important conduct is dialogue, not least because it facilitates treatment adherence”, thinks Mônica Façanha.

Leonardo Alcântara, from the Union, defends that the category is “extremely dedicated” to the well-being of patients, but asks that society also see them as workers, fathers, mothers and companions. “The counterparts need to be combined with this provision of service”.

“Being a doctor is not just about having routines and behaviors in your head. The new world asks the doctor to be more human and to have a greater understanding of the social space where he lives. It’s not just the scientific content: it needs to grow as a person”, concludes Aurillo Rocha.