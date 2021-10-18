movie schedule from 10/18 to 10/22

This week’s afternoon session has a movie for all tastes! Among those selected, there are productions of romance, comedy, drama and science fiction to fill TV Globo’s afternoon period from October 18th to 22nd, 2021. Check out what’s on and make a note of what you plan to watch in your calendar, the films are displayed from 15:00 onwards.

Monday, October 18th – Irreplaceable – Weekday Afternoon Session

Jean-Pierre is a doctor in a rural French area, everyone there trusts him, but one day Jean gets sick, which prompts a new doctor to show up there, Nathalie. Now she has to face dilemmas and win over the locals if she wants to do her job well.

Original Title: Irreplaceable

Cast: Francois Cluzet; Marianne Denicourt; Felix Moati; Isabelle Sadoyan

Directed by: Thomas Lilti

French nationality

Comedy genre

Time: 3pm

Tuesday, October 19th – Suddenly 30th – Weekly Afternoon Session

Starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, this 2000s comedy classic features Jenna, a 13-year-old girl who after teenage disappointments wants to jump right into her 30s, the “age of success.” Jenna’s wish is granted and now she will need to adjust to adulthood.

Original Title: 13 Going on 30

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer, Andy Serkis, Kathy Baker, Samuel Ball

Directed by: Gary Winick

Nationality: American

Comedy genre

Time: 3pm

Wednesday, October 20th – Me, Robot

Based on the literary work of Isaac Asimov, the film starring Will Smith shows a police officer, in the year 2035, who hates technology, because he doesn’t trust it very much. One day he is called in to investigate a murder that appears to have been committed by a robot.

Original Title: I, Robot

Cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Chi Mcbride, Alan Tudyk

Direction: Alex Proyas

Nationality: American

Genre: Science Fiction

Time: 3pm

Thursday, October 21 – One Day is a film from the Afternoon Session of the week

Adapted from the book by David Nicholls, the film follows the story of a couple, Dexter and Emma. They met in college and since then has a friendship of ups and downs. The public follows their lives over 20 years, but only checking the 15th of July of each year.

Original Title: One Day

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess, Patricia Clarkson, Rafe Spall

Direction: Lone Scherfig

Nationality: American

Genre: Novel

Time: 3pm

Friday, October 22 – Greek Wedding 2

In the Friday afternoon session of the week – Continuation of the 2002 romantic comedy starring John Corbett and Nia Vardalos, in this film Toula and Ian discover that one of the Portokalos family unions was never really made official by their religion, and that’s why everyone get together to plan a big wedding.

Original Title: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Cast: John Corbett; Joey Fatone; Lainie Kazan; Nia Vardalos.

Directed by: Kirk Jones

Nationality: American

Comedy genre

Time: 3pm

