MP manifests for partial conviction of Fontenelle – 10/17/2021

In one of the criminal proceedings brought by journalist Fábia Oliveira against actress and influencer Antônia Fontenelle, the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro has just issued an opinion in which the actress is partially condemned.

Prosecutors agreed that there were crimes of defamation and libel, made by Fontenelle on her YouTube channel. The crime of “slander” has been discarded

Prosecutors also said that, “due to the opportunity of her interrogation, “the guerrilla (Fontenelle) did not deny the release of the videos; on the contrary, he assumed that he uttered the words.

no indemnity

On the other hand, the MP did not endorse the payment of compensation in the amount of BRL 30,000, requested by the plaintiff’s defense (Fábia), for pain and suffering.

For the MP, insufficient evidence was produced in the process to prove the mentioned value.

The MP adds that the judge may set an indemnity based on the evidence in the records — which reveals the damage suffered by the victim.

Other side

Sought, Fábia Oliveira declined to comment on the matter. She files four more lawsuits against Fontenelle (two in Civil Court and now three in criminal).

Fontenelle has not been located so far to comment on the MP’s opinion, but in videos posted on the networks she has been confident that she will win all the actions.

Ricardo Feltrin at the Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Ooops website