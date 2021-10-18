Municipalities Portal

From the Newsroom Mon, 10/18/2021 at 08:58 | Updated: 10/18/2021 at 9:12 AM

The award aims to encourage the improvement of the reality of Brazilian municipalities through good public management practices.

Itanagra, a municipality in Bahia in the Metropolitan Region of Salvador (RMS) with more than six thousand inhabitants, won the state stage of the 2021 Band Cidades Melhores Award, in the Health and Well-being category. The award aims to encourage the improvement of the reality of Brazilian municipalities through good public management practices. The award will be delivered this Wednesday (20), at 7:30 pm, at the headquarters of Rede Bandeirantes, in the Federation, in Salvador.

An initiative of Rede Bandeirantes and Instituto Aquila, the Band Cidades Melhores Award is directed to all municipalities in the country. According to the municipal administration, the victory is the result “of teamwork, led by Mayor Marcus Sarmento, the Health Secretary, Amarildo Schramm, and a whole team of health professionals, who, since the beginning of their administration, have prioritized their life and dedicate special attention so that the services in this sector reach the four corners of the city”.

The evaluation followed some criteria, such as the strategic coverage of Family Health; life expectancy at birth; number of health professionals per thousand inhabitants; proportion of hospitalizations sensitive to primary care – ISAB; infant mortality rate per thousand inhabitants; cases by Covid-19 per thousand inhabitants and deaths by Covid-19 per thousand inhabitants, among others.