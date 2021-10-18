Music by Jorge Ben Jor is the only Brazilian in the list of best in history

Jorge Ben Jor is the only Brazilian in the Rolling Stone selection (photo: Disclosure)

Almost two decades after releasing the magazine’s list of the 500 best songs of all time

Rolling Stone

updated its famous ranking.

To make the new selection, the North American publication invited more than 250 artists, musicians and producers, as well as critics and journalists from the music industry.

“Each one submitted a list with a ranking of their 50 favorite songs of all time, and we tabulated the results,” explained the publication.

Of the 500 new songs selected, there is only one Brazilian.

African spearhead (Umbabarauma)

, released on

1976

per

Jorge Ben Jor

, appears as the 351st place. The song is the first track on the album

Africa Brazil

.

The influential music magazine called the singer-songwriter “a versatile artist” and highlighted that he “effortlessly combined bossa nova and samba with rock and funk”.

Most of the songs are in English, with most of them being released on

U.S

.

According to the publication, more than half — 254 in all — were not present in the original list, published in

2004

, including a third of the top 100.

The great champion of the ranking is

Respect

(

1967

), composition of

Otis Redding

in the voice of the queen of soul


Aretha Franklin

, removing the classic

Like a Rolling Stone

(

1965

), in

Bob Dylan

, from the top.

The top 10 places are completed by:

Fight the power

(

1989

), of

Public Enemy

, in the second position;

A change is gonna come

(

1964

), in

Sam Cooke

, in third place; the aforementioned success of

Bob Dylan

, in the fourth position; and

Smells like teen spirit

(

1991

), of

Nirvana

, in fifth place;

what’s going on

(

1971

), of

marvin gaye

, in sixth position;

strawberry fields forever

(

1967

), From

The Beatles

, in sixth place; and

get ur freak on

(

2001

), of

Missy Elliott

, in the eighth position;

dreams

(

1977

), of

Fleetwood Mac

, in new place; and

Hey ya!

(

2003

), in

Outkast

, in the tenth position.

Listen, below, to the song

African spearhead (Umbabarauma)

in

Jorge Ben Jor

.