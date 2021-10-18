Music by Jorge Ben Jor is the only Brazilian in the list of best in history

Almost two decades after releasing the magazine’s list of the 500 best songs of all time
Rolling Stone
updated its famous ranking.
To make the new selection, the North American publication invited more than 250 artists, musicians and producers, as well as critics and journalists from the music industry.
“Each one submitted a list with a ranking of their 50 favorite songs of all time, and we tabulated the results,” explained the publication.
Of the 500 new songs selected, there is only one Brazilian.
African spearhead (Umbabarauma)
, released on
1976
per
Jorge Ben Jor
, appears as the 351st place. The song is the first track on the album
Africa Brazil
.
The influential music magazine called the singer-songwriter “a versatile artist” and highlighted that he “effortlessly combined bossa nova and samba with rock and funk”.
Most of the songs are in English, with most of them being released on
U.S
.
According to the publication, more than half — 254 in all — were not present in the original list, published in
2004
, including a third of the top 100.
The great champion of the ranking is
Respect
(
1967
), composition of
Otis Redding
in the voice of the queen of soul
Aretha Franklin
, removing the classic
Like a Rolling Stone
(
1965
), in
Bob Dylan
, from the top.
The top 10 places are completed by:
Fight the power
(
1989
), of
Public Enemy
, in the second position;
A change is gonna come
(
1964
), in
Sam Cooke
, in third place; the aforementioned success of
Bob Dylan
, in the fourth position; and
Smells like teen spirit
(
1991
), of
Nirvana
, in fifth place;
what’s going on
(
1971
), of
marvin gaye
, in sixth position;
strawberry fields forever
(
1967
), From
The Beatles
, in sixth place; and
get ur freak on
(
2001
), of
Missy Elliott
, in the eighth position;
dreams
(
1977
), of
Fleetwood Mac
, in new place; and
Hey ya!
(
2003
), in
Outkast
, in the tenth position.
Listen, below, to the song
African spearhead (Umbabarauma)
in
Jorge Ben Jor
.