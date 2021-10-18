Mysterious radio waves are being broadcast from the center of the Milky Way

The mysterious object emitted strong radio waves for much of 2020. Photo: Getty Images.

Mysterious radio waves are emanating from the heart of the galaxy and astronauts don’t know what is causing them. The University of Sydney researchers have detected the radio signals, which do not correspond to any known type.

These waves, which come from the center of the Milky Way, do not appear to be from any kind of star, planet or space rock previously seen by scientists. What makes the situation even more awkward is that the strength of the signal emitted has increased and decreased dramatically in a few months. In contrast, most objects in the galaxy do not change so much in a year, and neither do their radio waves.

In an article published Tuesday by Ziteng Wang, lead author of the study by the university, the mysterious source of the radio signal may represent a new class of objects.

According to the head of the research, the phenomenon emitted strong radio waves for most of 2020, the equivalent of six signals in nine months. Wang’s team also did not find the object in visible light or X-rays or infrared light.

Thus, they used radio waves by the Parkes radio telescope, from Australia. After further attempts with different radio telescopes, the result was not satisfactory.

According to Tara Murphy, a professor at the University of Sydney and Wang’s PhD supervisor, the object was the only one that went from invisible to shiny, which is extraordinary behavior.

The mysterious radio signal does, however, have characteristics similar to signals from a class of objects called “galactic center radio transients,” discovered in the 2000s. However, researchers still don’t know much about them.

