NASA launches Lucy mission to study asteroids on Jupiter – News

NASA, the American space agency, launched this Saturday morning (16) the Lucy mission, which aims to study Jupiter’s asteroids and gather more information about the formation of the solar system. The Atlas V rocket took off at 9:34 am (6:34 am in Brazil) from Cape Canaveral, Florida, for a 12-year voyage.

Lucy’s mission is to study the “Trojan asteroids”. NASA researchers believe that these asteroids, which are in Jupiter’s orbit, are remnants of material left over from the formation of planets in the solar system more than 4 billion years ago. According to NASA information, “these primitive bodies contain vital clues to decipher the history of the solar system.”

This is the first mission to study these asteroids, and the name Lucy was not chosen by chance. The mission is named after the fossilized human ancestor (called “Lucy” by its discoverers) whose skeleton provided information about the evolution of humanity. Likewise, the Lucy mission aims to revolutionize knowledge about planetary origins and the formation of the solar system.