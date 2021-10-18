NASA sends probe to Jupiter on 12-year mission

This Saturday (16/10), the probe “Lucy”, from the American space agency NASA, left Cape Canaveral, in order to explore the Trojan Asteroids of Jupiter. Scientists believe that these rocky bodies contain remnants of the primordial material that formed the outer planets of the Solar System.

The Atlas V rocket, responsible for transporting Lucy, departed the launch station in Florida at 5:34 am (local time, 6:34 am EDT). If everything goes as expected, the unprecedented mission will last 12 years. It is the first solar-powered spacecraft to move so far from the Sun.

The probe will examine a total of eight asteroids, more than any previous mission. “Each one of these asteroids, these untouched samples, contains a part of the history of the solar system, our history,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, speaking to the press.

From the fossil Lucy to the Beatles

Celestial bodies are believed to be rich in carbon compounds, possibly contributing to a deeper understanding of organic materials and life on Earth.

Despite being centered on Trojan Asteroids, on its way to Jupiter, NASA’s probe will visit in 2025 another type of asteroid, named “Donald Johanson”, in homage to the American paleoanthropologist responsible for the discovery of “Lucy”, the fossil of a prehistoric ancestor. -human.

Just as this 3.2-million-year-old find in Ethiopia in 1974 provided new insights into human evolution, the Lucy mission is expected to provide revealing data on the evolution of the solar system.

Johanson watched the mission launch, saying he got “goose bumps.” In another tribute, the probe carries a plaque engraved with the lyrics of the Beatles song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”, from 1967.

Then, between 2027 and 2033, the spacecraft will study seven asteroids in Jupiterian orbit, with diameters between 20 and 100 kilometers. Additionally, Lucy will fly three times over Earth in order to receive additional gravity boosts. In this way, it will be the first spacecraft to return to the proximity of the planet of origin from the outer solar system.

av (AFP,Reuters,AP,ots)

