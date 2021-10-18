NASA sends probe to Trojan asteroids; know how it was

This Saturday morning (16), NASA began one of its most important missions in the last decade. The US space agency has launched Lucy, a spaceship that will explore mysterious Trojan asteroids in orbit around Jupiter.

The launch went as planned: at exactly 6:34 am (Eastern time), the Atlas V rocket, from the United Launch Alliance, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying the Lucy probe into outer space.

All of the next stages of the launch also followed plan: the rocket’s four stages — which generate the propulsion to carry the probe into Earth’s orbit — separated without a problem. At 7:38 am, the last stage broke apart and Lucy continued her journey with gravity alone.

The mission began “for real”, according to NASA, at 8:09 am, when the spacecraft opened its solar panels, which will be used to generate energy for the spacecraft to communicate with mission control on Earth.

Over the next 12 years, Lucy must visit eight asteroids, aiming their cameras and spectrometers for each in order to study their chemical compositions and surfaces. No other space mission in history has been launched to so many different destinations in one voyage.

The Trojan asteroids are two clouds of rock, all named after characters from the classic story of the Trojan War, from Greek mythology, which revolve around the Sun following the orbit of the planet Jupiter for thousands of years.

Scientists believe that these asteroids are “remnants” from the formation of the Solar System 4 billion years ago and may give us clues to the origins of the Earth. The Lucy mission is named after the famous 3.2-million-year-old Australopithecus fossil discovered in 1974.

“The scientific community has wanted to see these objects up close for a long time,” said Cathy Olkin, deputy principal investigator for the Lucy mission, during the launch broadcast. “It’s very important to understand the formation of the Solar System so that we can understand where we came from.”

the next steps

Trojan asteroids are located in two groups that revolve around the Sun and hitch a ride in the orbit of Jupiter. One is 60 degrees in front of the planet and the other is 40 degrees behind, forming a sort of “escort”.

The first asteroid to receive the probe’s visit will not be a Trojan, but Donaldjohanson, a 4-kilometer-diameter rock located in the Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter — the difficult name is a tribute to paleontologist Donald Johanson, who discovered the skeleton Lucy in the 70s.

After that little stop, then, yes, Lucy will make her way to the Trojan asteroids that follow Jupiter. The first ones will be in 2027: Eurybates and its small satellite, Queta, in August; and Polymele in September. In 2028, it will be the turn of Leucus, in April, and Orus, in November.

Before continuing on her journey, Lucy will return to Earth and take one more spin in our orbit to get more momentum for the rest of the mission. At that time, the Trojans must change their position in space. When the probe returns to Jupiter, it will eventually enter the second asteroid cloud.

In March 2033, Lucy must finally complete the last step of the mission: meet the asteroids Patroclus and Menoetius, a pair of rocks trapped in a binary gravitational system that makes them always fly together.

The path of the Lucy spacecraft on its 12-year mission to the Trojan asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit Image: Disclosure/Nasa

However, the spacecraft was designed to continue following its itinerary over and over for 1 million years, sending more information to Earth with each “turn” by the Trojan asteroids. If Lucy continues to function well until then.

Why does it matter?

In addition to giving us more clues about the origins of the Solar System — and, consequently, of Earth and all the life that exists on the planet — the Lucy mission also hopes to leave a “legacy”.

As well as the Pioneer and Voyager probes, which carry gold plates and disks with messages to possible extraterrestrial civilizations they might encounter outside the Solar System, Lucy will also carry a “small message” from humanity.

It is a plaque with messages created by Nobel Prize-winning authors of literature, American poets and even members of the Beatles — whose song “Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds” also served as inspiration for the mission’s name.

In addition, the board has a representation of the Solar System as we know it today and specifications of Lucy’s trajectory. The idea is that the message will serve as a “time capsule” for future generations of earthlings who find the probe flying around a few hundred or thousands of years from now.