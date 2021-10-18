Navy and Civil Police to Investigate Shipwreck that Killed 7 People in Pantanal | Mato Grosso do Sul

The Navy opened an investigation to investigate the wreck of a hotel boat that killed seven people on the Paraguay River, in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul. By the Civil Police, the investigation should start this Monday (18th).

On the part of the Navy, the agency intends to investigate the causes and responsibilities of the accident, from the point of view of the Maritime Authority, and the investigation will be carried out through the Administrative Inquiry on Accidents and Facts of Navigation (IAFN).

The investigation by the Civil Police, which must be carried out by the delegate Jhonny Monteiro, in Corumbá (MS), will proceed to investigate the following topics:

Was the accident deliberate? Were there irregularities with the vessel? The general investigation of the accident.

So far, according to the delegate, only two witnesses have been heard, both survivors of the tragedy.

“The investigation will be distributed this Monday. It’s likely I’ll be the one to pick up the case. I made the first hearings and listened to two survivors. We still have no conclusion. We don’t know if there was any kind of crime or if anyone will be held responsible for the possible negligence or recklessness”, detailed the delegate.

People stay on a wrecked boat in a river in the Pantanal

According to the Civil Police, 12 men – among relatives and friends – were in the Pantanal since October 9th. They hired the vessel in Porto Limoeiro and went fishing, with nine other crew, heading to Paraguai Mirim, in the Castelo region, and then to Bonfim, where they stayed for a good part of the time.

When they approached the city of Corumbá and when they were having a barbecue, the winds were strong and the vessel capsized. Another 17 municipalities in Mato Grosso do Sul were also affected by storms.

2 of 2 Goianos were missing after sinking in the Pantanal — Photo: Personal Archive/Thamiris Furquim Goianos were missing after being shipwrecked in the Pantanal — Photo: Personal Archive/Thamiris Furquim

Thiago Souza Gomes, aged 18;

Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, 49, father of Thiago;

Fernandes Rodrigues Leão, 49 years old;

Olímpio Alves de Souza, 71 years old;

Geraldo Alves de Souza, 78, was Olímpio’s brother, Fernando Gomes’ father-in-law and Thiago’s grandfather;

Vitor Celestino Francelino, 64, captain of the vessel;

Mauro Rodrigues Canavarro, 49 years old, deck assistant.

When the boat capsized, 14 people managed to swim and were rescued by a Brazilian Army ship that was passing through at the time.

Among the victims, five are from Rio Verde de Goiás (GO), which is Geovanne’s family. Another from São José do Rio Preto (SP). Most of them were found dead this Saturday morning (16).

Among the victims, the captain of the boat, Vitor Celestino Francelino, 64 years old. He commanded the vessel for about 20 years. He was an employee of the fishing group, which had maintained the vehicle in Corumbá for 25 years.

The four bodies of a family who died in the shipwreck were veiled in Rio Verde, this Sunday (17), at the headquarters of a Masonic lodge in the city. They were in the hotel-boat Carcará that capsized in the Paraguay River during a fishing expedition through the Pantanal.

Shipwreck survivor doctor talks about accident in MS

“The boat shook. Two seconds later it became the same film, that rocking thing”, summarizes the urologist-physician Geovanne Furtado Souza, one of the survivors of the sinking of a hotel boat, which occurred during a gale on Friday afternoon. (15), on the Paraguai river, Pantanal de Mato Grosso do Sul. Seven of the 21 people on board died.

Geovanne, his father, Geraldo Alves de Souza, 78 years old; uncle Olímpio Alves de Souza, 71; nephew and godson, Thiago Souza Gomes, aged 18, and brother-in-law Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, aged 49, had been fishing in the Pantanal with six other people since the 9th.