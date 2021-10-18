Nelson Barbosa says the country is experiencing ungovernability

Former Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said today on UOL Interview that Brazil is experiencing economic stagnation, but it is not “broken”. For him, the country is “divided”.

With low economic growth and high inflation, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) has said that the country is broke and that he can’t do anything about it.

“Brazil is not broken, it is divided. We have all the instruments to resolve our situation,” stated Barbosa.

For the economist, Brazil’s problem “is more political than economic”. He said the country needed to decide how to rebalance the budget and roll over public debt “in a non-explosive way”.

Usually a country breaks in foreign currency. He has a debt in dollars and cannot pay because he does not issue dollars, which was the case that Brazil had in the 1980s and at the end of the Fernando Henrique administration

Nelson Barbosa

Crisis

Barbosa stated that the current economic crisis in Brazil was due to a very strong drop with the new coronavirus pandemic and a strong recovery, but below the drop. For him, despite this, the country is not in a financial and fiscal crisis.

“There was a perspective that the economy would continue to rise, but, in fact, after the sudden stop caused by the pandemic, there was a sudden resumption and we returned to the growth rate we were at before the pandemic, of 1% per year ; with the aggravating factor now that inflation is higher, for international reasons, but also for domestic reasons,” said the economist.

The former Economy Minister said that the country is heading towards a social crisis, mainly because of the increase in poverty and unemployment.

This creates a loss of well-being for the majority of the population. Poverty has risen a lot and this affects a large part of the Brazilian population. Therefore, this feeling of loss of consumption power, of worsening life

Nelson Barbosa

Guedes

Regarding the current Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, the former finance minister said that his performance does not disappoint, because he never expected much from him. He, however, attributes the country’s economic policy to the government and not just Guedes.

“The current government’s project is very similar to the Temer government’s project, which was a project of ‘let’s bet on reforms, reforms, and reforms, that Brazil needs reform’. The reforms that took place were not enough to accelerate the growth and recover the economy quickly,” said the economist.

Barbosa said the country needed to combine short-term action to alleviate poverty and create jobs with long-term reforms. For him, the bet on strategy that goes wrong weakens the most vulnerable people.

The mistake of this project, which is the same project of the Temer administration, is to focus only on long-term reform, without taking care of the transition, of the most vulnerable. We need a compensatory action from the government in income transfer, job creation and investment

Nelson Barbosa

Governability

Minister of Finance in the Dilma government, Barbosa said that the country is experiencing a lack of governance. He affirmed that the movements in favor of the impeachment of the former PT president lived under the illusion of “just taking out Dilma who solves it.”

“It’s not just taking out Dilma that solves it. It’s not just taking out Guedes that solves it. It’s not just putting Lula that solves things. We’ll have to talk, we’ll have to understand each other, we Brazilians. You can’t bet on one person. but he’s going to get there with the magic wand and do everything,” stated Barbosa.

Without specifying which ones, the economist stated that there are several institutions in Brazil that are entering “the field of the other”. He also said that today in the country there are many people with the power to say “no” and no one with the power to say “yes”.