New ‘Batman’ trailer shows sinister Gotham with familiar enemies

The new trailer for “Batman,” the latest reboot of the iconic film franchise, features a notoriously dark and gritty Gotham, and shows the return of several of the superhero’s most infamous enemies.

Warner Bros. and DC Comics released the trailer on Saturday (16), at the DC FanDome event, where the comic book giant also released new trailers for “The Flash” and “Black Adam”.

The trailer for “Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, reveals a bulletproof Robert Pattinson in the title role, grunting and scowling in the now familiar superhero style as he bumps into a series of darkly lit anonymous people.

“When light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning,” intones a voice during a bat-sign scene.

Zoë Kravitz, wearing a wig, arrives in the role of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The passage also offers early visions of Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell almost unrecognizable as Penguin.

“This is a powder keg,” whispers a voice over a massive explosion, “and Riddler is the match.”

Both Charada and Penguin seem to have a different interpretation of the franchise’s previous onscreen appearances. Danny DeVito played the Penguin in 1992’s “Batman: The Return,” and Jim Carrey took on the role of Riddler in 1995’s “Batman Forever,” both giving the characters a more laid-back air than the latest trailer suggests.

Batman is one of the studio’s most important and profitable franchises. The film series has grossed more than $5 billion (about R$27.5 billion) at the box office globally since 1989’s “Batman,” according to Comscore. Pattinson will be the last to join the lineup of other famous actors, including Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck who wore the bat-man uniform.

Warner Bros. took some of DC Entertainment’s most beloved characters in a new direction, focusing on more personal and even adult-oriented stories. “Batman” seems to be the most recent movie to follow this trend.

“Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2022, after being delayed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

