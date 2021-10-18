New Brain Pacemaker Can Fight Depression

WHO estimates indicate that, worldwide, at least 350 million people live with depression. IT’S the main cause of disability in the world and contributes significantly to the global burden of disease, according to the Organization. Even so, one in three patients does not respond to traditional remedies, which increases the search for new solutions capable of treating the disease. In this sense, a study conducted in the United States created a kind of pacemaker to control depression.

According to information from the NYT, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, surgically implant a device the size of a matchbox, operated by battery, in the brains of volunteers. The article also mentions the case of one of these patients, identified as Sarah, who showed expressive remission of the disease: if before she couldn’t even live alone, now she’s back to school and helps take care of her own mother.

To reach this result, the researchers studied Sarah’s brain pattern for 10 days, with multiple electrodes and questions about her feelings, while providing stimuli in varying doses and locations. This phase allowed us to identify where the “pacemaker” electrodes would be placed, with stimuli provided continuously. According to one of the authors of the study, the objective is that this stimulus is able to produce different patterns of neural activity, alleviating the symptoms of depression.

This is the first documented case of a technique called deep brain stimulation to treat depression, published in the journal Nature Medicine. This type of stimulus was previously used to treat Parkinson’s disease, but so far it has not been approved by health regulatory agencies because there are not enough results to prove the safety and efficacy of this method.

More Alternative Depression Treatments

The search for results in treatments different from conventional ones has already brought several studies, published recently. One of them concerns how the laugh gas can help people who have the disease. In this study, 24 patients were analyzed.

Each of them received three treatments about a month apart. One was to breathe a gas for an hour — a half-and-half mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide — another was to breathe a 25% nitrous oxide solution, and finally, the third treatment was a kind of placebo, only with oxygen.

Based on the data collected, the team concluded that the ‘laughing gas’ treatments improved depression in 17 study participants. While the “fifty-fifty” oxygen dosing had effects two weeks after treatment, the dose with only 25% nitrous oxide was associated with fewer adverse reactions.

“The lower dose was almost as effective as the higher dose in relieving depression, without causing as much nausea in the participants,” says Conway.

Among the 20 people who completed all treatments and follow-up tests, 11 had significant improvement in at least half of their symptoms and eight were considered to be in remission — meaning they were no longer depressed, according to the clinical diagnosis.

In the field of tests to identify the disease, a blood test can help diagnose bipolarity and depression. The study to develop this test was carried out over four years, with 300 participants. In all, the team divided the study into four stages.