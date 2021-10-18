New C3 will be competitively priced and low maintenance cost, says Citron

Little by little, Stellantis starts to provide more details about the new generation of Citroën C3, presented worldwide for about a month and will be produced and marketed in Brazil from the first quarter of 2022.

In a statement released this week about the novelty, Stellantis revealed some ideas that permeate the design of the new C3, a product that will be essential to recover the market share that Citroën once registered in Brazil.

According to the conglomerate, in addition to “much quality” and “attractive style”, Stellantis anticipates that, among its premises, the new Citroën C3 will deliver “Carefully studied total purchase and maintenance costs”.

Therefore, we can expect a special focus from the brand on the issue of favorable cost-benefit, something that the market positioning of the new C3 should favor.

Unlike what happens today in many brands, the trend is for Citroën to position the novelty as a compact hatch, without trying to characterize it as an SUV or small crossover.

As such, it is natural to expect an entry-level and reasonably accessible character as we envision the future market positioning of the new C3 around here.

Citroen C3 2022 Image: Disclosure

Investments

Important to remember, as Stellantis adds, is the fact that the production unit in Porto Real (RJ) received investments of approximately R$ 220 million precisely to nationalize the CMP platform, which serves as the basis for the new C3 project.

The architecture in question was developed by PSA before the merger with Fiat Chrysler and has application aimed at compact to intermediate sized vehicles.

“Highly robust, with very low vibration levels, greater acoustic comfort and fast steering responses and high stability, the CMP platform allows the model a unique experience of performance and well-being on board”, points out to Stellantis.

“Well designed and validated, the new C3 will also have an excellent manufacture. The Porto Real (RJ) plant underwent a major industrial and technological transformation to receive the new CMP platform, and had investments of over R$220 million. Among the applied evolutions, the installation of new robots is included, in addition to an unprecedented multipurpose and flexible process that will allow the production of the new Citroën C3 and will also favor the current models manufactured at the unit.”, complete.

In addition to the evolution of the C3 between hatches, Citroën will expand its range of compacts sold in Brazil with two other products that integrate the C-Cubed program, within which the new family was developed. The forecast is that the launches will occur in a staggered way, with one of them being expected for 2023 and the other for 2024.