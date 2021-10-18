New conceptual luxury yacht has a hole in the middle and will cost R$517m

Can you imagine a boat with a “hole” in the middle? Although the idea literally seems like a hole susceptible to sinking, the Italian designers from the Lazzarini studio, which specialize in automotive, aeronautical and maritime vehicles and parts, disclosed exactly this proposal for the yacht Shape, their newest creation.

With 69 meters in length, the minimalist boat has not yet come off the paper, but it is already valued at 69 million pounds, around R$ 517 million in today’s quotation.

Image: Reproduction/Lazzarini Design Studio

The Shape will only work on clean energy, that is, through a propulsion system that will use hydrogen, according to the American CNN, which will offer a maximum speed of 24 knots. But the yacht will also have solar panels installed that will generate enough power for “electric” mode at 12 knots and to power the onboard system.

Image: Reproduction/Lazzarini Design Studio

Among the luxury proposal’s amenities are a glass-bottom infinity poolside clubhouse—which offers a view from below, a diving platform, helipad, and a garage full of toys and gadgets. The interior portion should also have six suites for up to twelve people.

The “bumpy” deck, as it has been called, will be accessible through a door in the curve between the two floors and has a staircase that leads to sea level. Designed to function as a lounge where the future owner and his guests will sunbathe, it can also be customized to the customer’s taste.

Image: Reproduction/Lazzarini Design Studio

The project has already received offers from interested investors, the designers told CNN. If the deal is finalized, the studio’s team hopes to build the yacht in about 20 months.