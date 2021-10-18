Newcastle loses at home to Tottenham under the billionaire owner’s eyes and goes without a win

Newcastle was defeated 3-2 by Tottenham at home, under the eyes of the new billionaire owner

Europe’s new billionaire, the Newcastle still without winning in Premier League. Playing at St. James Park, the magpies, under the eyes of the new owner, lost 3 to 2 to the tottenham.

Under the eyes of the new billionaire owner, Newcastle sought their first victory in the competition. Tottenham, on the other hand, was after the second straight win to stick with the leaders.

And the magpies they went ahead in a flash. Two minutes into the game, Callum Wilson received it from Manquillo and headed it off.

Tottenham’s tie came at 16. Reguilón fired Ndombélé, who beat placed and scored a great goal.

The comeback didn’t take long and came out at 21. Harry Kane received launch and gave a nice cover slap, taking away the chances of defense of Darlow.

The third came in additions. Kane took on the role of waiter and crossed for Son to score.

At 44 of the final stage, Dier, in a bizarre own goal, dropped to Newcastle, but it was too late.

Championship status

With the result, Tottenham reached the 15 points and occupies the 5th placing. Newcastle, on the other hand, continues with 3 stitches in 19th.

It went well: Kane

The Spurs top scorer was, once again, key to the club’s victory. At 22, he scored a great goal, and in the stoppage time he provided assistance for Son to score the third.

Fright in the first half

Strong scene at the end of the first stage between Newcatle x Tottenham. The visitors were winning 2-1 when Spurs full-back Reguilón noticed something strange in the stands and signaled for refereeing. It was a fan feeling sick and in need of assistance.

upcoming games

Newcastle will return to the field next Saturday (23), at 11 am, to face the Crystal Palace, out of home. The match will be broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+.

Tottenham, on the other hand, will face Vitesse, in the Netherlands, on Thursday (21), at 1:45 pm, for the Conference League.