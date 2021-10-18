Newcastle updates the health status of a fan who got sick in a game against Tottenham

Scare happened at the end of the first half between Newcastle x Tottenham, for the Premier League. Match had to be stopped

O fan who got sick during the match between Newcastle x tottenham, this Sunday (12), by the Premier League, is already fine. In an official statement, the club alvinegro updated on his health status, which is in stable condition at the hospital and responding well after the scare at St. James’ Park.

The match between Newcastle and Tottenham was broadcast exclusively to subscribers by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Newcastle United confirms that the fan who needed emergency medical care during the club’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park this Sunday is stable and responding well in hospital,” said the English club .

“The club would like to thank the fans for their quick actions in sounding the alarm and commending those who applied immediate chest compressions, as well as thanking the medical professionals on site who quickly administered emergency treatment using a defibrillator located close to the incident,” he continued. .

“Our best wishes to the fans and their loved ones and we look forward to a quick and full recovery.”

The strong scene took place at the end of the first stage between Newcastle x Tottenham. Visitors won 2-1, when the full-back Spurs, Reguilón, noticed something strange in the stands and signaled for arbitration. It was the fan feeling sick and in need of care.

revived, he was taken to the hospital and, along the way, the transmission informed that the condition was already stable.. When the game resumed, Reguilón was widely applauded by the opposing fans.

The match ended in a defeat at home to the magpies by 3 to 2. With the result, Newcastle follows in second place with three points, while the Spurs are in 5th, with 15 points.