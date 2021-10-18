Next Bitcoin price drop will be ‘less’ than 80%, says CEO of Pantera Capital

The Bitcoin (BTC) market trend of falling by more than 80% after posting strong bull runs may come to an end.

That’s according to a new report published by the California-based hedge fund Pantera Capital. In detail, the report notes that recent periods of BTC price falls have been less severe than in the past.

For example, in 2013-15 and 2017-18, Bitcoin declined 83% after peaking at $1,111 and $20,089, respectively. Likewise, the cryptocurrency bull rush in 2019-20 and 2020-2021 led to massive price corrections. However, the scales of their later retractions were -61% and -54%, respectively.

Bitcoin bull and bear markets throughout history. Source: Panther Capital

Dan Morehead, chief executive of Pantera Capital, highlighted the consistent drop in sales sentiment following the 2013-15 and 2017-18 down cycles, noting that future bear markets would be “more shallow”. He explained:

“I have long argued that as the market becomes broader, more valuable and more institutional, the amplitude of price swings will be moderate.”

The statements came as Bitcoin renewed its bullish strength to retest its current record close to $65,000.

The BTC/USD rose above $60,000 for the first time since early May, when the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first exchange-traded Bitcoin fund (ETF) after years of rejecting similar investment products.

The approval of ProShare’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF raised expectations that it would be easier for institutional investors to gain exposure to the BTC market. It also helped Bitcoin wipe out nearly all of the losses incurred during the April-July down cycle as the BTC price doubled to recover levels above $60,000.

Bitcoin price cycles through history. Source: Panther Capital

Undervalued BTC?

It is becoming increasingly common to hear valuations of $100,000 as Bitcoin grows and becomes a conventional financial asset after its first ETF approval.

Morehead cited the popular stock-to-flow model – which studies the impact of Bitcoin halving events on prices – to rule out a similar bullish outlook for cryptocurrency. He noted that the first halving reduced the new Bitcoin issuance rate by 15% of the total outstanding stock (about 10.5 million BTC), leading to a 9.212% increase in the price of BTC.

Bitcoin supply reduction after each halving. Source: Panther Capital

Likewise, the second halving has reduced the supply of new Bitcoins by one third of the total Bitcoins in circulation (~15.75 million BTC). This led to a bull run of 2,910%, almost a third of the previous one, thus showing a slightly smaller impact on the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin post-halving rallies. Source: Panther Capital

The last recorded halving was on May 11, 2020, which further reduced the amount of new BTC against current supply, with Bitcoin rising by more than 720% since then.

“The flip side is that we probably won’t see another 100x rally in a year,” Morehead said, adding:

Cycles displayed logarithmically make today’s level look cheap to me.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

