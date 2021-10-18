Neymar embezzles PSG in Champions League due to muscle pain | french football

Coach Mauricio Pochettino won a huge embezzlement for PSG’s game against Leipzig, this Tuesday, for the Champions League. With muscle pain, forward Neymar is banned from the duel in the Parque dos Príncipes, which will be monitored in real time by the ge from 16:00 (GMT).

“Neymar Jr has been suffering from adductor pain since the return of the (Brazilian) selection and will have to extend the treatment period for a few days before the normal return to the team,” said PSG, in an official statement.

In addition to Neymar, PSG will have the embezzlement of Leandro Paredes, who has a problem with his quadriceps, Icardi (private problems) and Sergio Ramos.

“Sergio Ramos continues the individualized training under the control of the medical team and acting for a few more days with the objective of returning to collective training”, says another excerpt from the PSG statement on the medical situation of the cast.

Neymar had already defrauded PSG last Friday for the French Championship. The reason, however, was the fact that he played for the Brazilian team a day earlier in the victory over Uruguay in the qualifiers.