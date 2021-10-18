Neymar out of Champions League and Messi becomes PSG hope | International

Instagram Neymar

The star Neymar felt muscle pain and is banned for the next match of PSG in the Champions League, on Tuesday. The match against Leipzig is valid for the group stage of the competition, and is scheduled to take place at Parque dos Príncipes, at 4 pm (GMT).

“Neymar Jr has been suffering from adductor pain since the return of the (Brazilian) national team and will have to extend the treatment period for a few days before the normal return to the team,” said the official statement from the club.

As if an embezzlement like the Brazilian’s was not enough, PSG still has Leandro Pares, with a problem with his quadriceps, Sergio Ramos and Icardi, with personal problems, out of the game.

“Sergio Ramos continues the individual training under the control of the medical team and acting for a few more days with the aim of returning to collective training,” said the PSG in another part of the statement that updated the players’ medical situation.

It is already the second game that Neymar is missing PSG. The first had been this Friday, in a French Championship match. However, the Brazilian did not stop playing for the pain, but for having played a day before for the Brazilian team.