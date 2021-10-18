Neymar’s staff gets annoyed with speech disclosure; ace statement generated confusion

Credit: Photo: Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images

Last week, before Neymar took the field against Colombia, DAZN, the streaming platform, released the documentary “Neymar Jr, Dynasty of Kings”. However, the disclosure of a phrase said by the ace ended up irritating the player’s surroundings and impacted on a backstage crisis. Information from the column “Football around the World”, by UOL Esporte.

Neymar’s statement stating that the Qatar Cup, to be played next year, could be his last, even led to a phone call from PSG, which sought to know more information about the fact. According to the column, the attacker’s phrase was taken out of context, surprised everyone and came at an inappropriate moment.

The interview with Neymar made by DAZN had been recorded in April, but to the strangeness of the athlete’s exhaustion, it was only released last weekend. The discontent also reached the attacker’s communication department, which was irritated by the fact that this statement was chosen to be the “flagship” of the material, since it is considered a ‘negative’ part of the conversation.

“I see it as my last because I don’t know if I’ll be better able, in my head, to withstand more football”, stated Neymar in the documentary.

Soon after it was released, Neymar’s statement was widely echoed and went around the world. Surprised by the retirement theme, PSG’s football director, Brazilian Leonardo, even contacted the striker to find out about his career plan, as the player recently signed a renewal with the Parisian team until 2026.

Also according to the column, the fact that the ace didn’t do well against Colombia and was the target of an audio where he was supposedly called “idiot” by Galvão Bueno, only intensified the scenario of apprehension of the player’s fatigue, directly affecting the image of the shirt 10 of the Brazilian team.

READ TOO:

Influencer exposes Neymar’s message and goes viral on the web; Look

Neymar and four others from the national team make up the ideal team for Round 12 of the Qualifiers; see the lineup

Vampeta points out Neymar’s problem and cites Ronaldo Fenômeno as an example

Neymar is welcomed with a party in Barranquilla and the banner draws attention: ‘If I played in the sky, I would die to see it’

Cruzeiro players end strike and return to training on Sunday

Brazilian giant is appointed as the new target of billionaire who bought Newcastle after São Paulo dispel rumors

Ex of Maxi López, Wanda reveals Icardi’s betrayal and separation: “Another family you ruined”

Ronaldo Fenômeno reveals two English clubs he could have bought in place of Spain’s Valladolid