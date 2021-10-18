no one wins and prize accumulates at BRL 11.9 million

The drawing for Quina Contest 5683 was held this Saturday, October 16, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The winning numbers were: 02-21-24-28-56.

Winners of Quina contest 5683

No bettor could guess the dozens of the result of Quina contest 5683 and the prize accumulated in R$ 11.9 million. But several tickets were registered with four, three or two dozen and were awarded.

Amounts of R$5.5 thousand will be paid for four hits, R$113 for three hits and R$2.90 for two hits.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5683 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline for making the redemption is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5683.

next draw

Quina’s 5684 contest draw is scheduled for Monday, October 18, starting at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.

