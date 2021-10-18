North Korea media: ‘Round 6’ showcases South Korea where ‘drugs and corruption’ abound

Arirang Meari said the South Korean show’s spectacle portrays an “unequal society, where people with no money are treated like chess pieces to the rich.”

The popular South Korean survival drama “Round 6” was criticized on Tuesday (11) by the North Korean portal Arirang Meari.

The portal said the program’s popularity stems from the fact that it “exposes the reality of South Korean capitalist culture, where drugs and corruption have become popular.”

Declaring that the show exposes “a world where only money matters, a hellish horror”, the media also quoted some unnamed South Korean critics as saying that “Round 6” shows an “unequal society, where people without money are treated as chess pieces for the rich”.

“This is said to make people realize the sad reality of South Korean society, in which human beings are being drawn into extreme competition, and their humanity is being decimated,” said Arirang Meari of the show’s plot.

Tabloid TMZ points out that the North Korean portal previously labeled K-pop stars as “slaves” living a “miserable life” in South Korea.

The popular South Korean series, which has become Netflix’s most-watched debut with more than 111 million views since its September 17 release, tells the story of 456 people who chose to enter a deadly contest for a million-dollar reward .