Nubank function allows to increase credit card limit without analysis

Born to simplify the financial life of its customers, the Nubank provides the function “add more limit” for those who received the credit card with “guarantee”. The service allows the user to choose and increase the limit of their Nubank card automatically, without the need for approval or analysis by the bank.

It works like this: if the person wants to have R$500 to use in the credit function, they must convert R$500 from their account into the limit on the card. It is allowed to deposit any amount of up to R$5,000.

Thereafter, the amount is automatically released for use in the credit function. If a purchase of R$100 is made, for example, part of the money is separated and the new available limit becomes R$400.

Nubank guarantee card invoice

At the end of the month, an invoice is generated separately, which must be paid on the due date. This is because Nubank does not use the account balance transformed into credit to pay the expenses on the card. This system differs the Nubank “guaranteed” card from a prepaid card.

However, if the user wants or needs to use the added limit to pay the invoice, it is important that he knows that the credit limit will be reduced, which can hinder the achievement of a tool with a pre-approved limit.

In addition, the user can still redeem the converted amount, but it is only possible to withdraw part of the limit that was not committed in purchases.

Learn how to add limit on Nubank card

It is possible to make a deposit to the Nubank account and turn the deposited amount into a credit card limit with just a few clicks. See the step by step below: