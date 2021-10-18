Number of doctors in Ceará almost doubles in 10 years, but distribution still prioritizes Fortaleza – Metro

This Monday (18), is celebrated the day of one of the professions most challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and one of the oldest in humanity: the doctor. In Ceará, the presence of these professionals practically doubled in the last ten years, but the occupation of posts is still more concentrated in Fortaleza than in other municipalities.

The X-ray of Medicine in the State and in the Country is carried out by the series of studies “Medical Demography in Brazil”, launched periodically through a collaboration between the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) and the University of São Paulo (USP). In the last decade, five surveys have been published.

The pioneer, from 2011, registered 9,362 professionals working in Ceará. The most recent, from 2020, brought the activity of 15,100. However, the data updated by CFM until October 2021 give an account of 17,096 doctors in Ceará – the third largest number in the Northeast, behind Bahia (26,533) and Pernambuco (21,465).

The series shows that, in 2013, 78.6% of doctors working in Ceará were in the Capital, against 21.4% in the Interior. Over the years, the presence in other municipalities has increased, but it still faces a high discrepancy: currently, Fortaleza concentrates 70% of the total in the State.

According to Aurillo Rocha, oncologist and president of the Cearense Medical Association (AMC), there are a greater number of doctors than the capacity of the public health system to absorb them, which makes professionals look for areas of greater development.

The president of the Doctors Union of Ceará, Leonardo Alcântara, also points out that there was an expansion of places at universities, but not in the job market, marked by three main options: public career, private health operators or their own offices. The latter, he explains, is more adopted by more experienced physicians.

“Previously, the increase in the number of vacancies was pointed out as a solution for the incipient number of professionals, hence this explosion in the number. It wasn’t wrong, but it was a partial solution because what’s the point of having a doctor if the entire service structure is outdated?”, asks Alcântara.

The infectious disease physician Keny Colares, a member of Coletivo Rebento, analyzes the medical distribution in the state and how care is perceived by professionals and the population:

Difficulties in permanence

A practical finding, according to Aurillo, is that those who attended private college have a more urgent need to recoup their investment. Leonardo adds that, generally, the greatest availability of vacancies for recent graduates is in emergencies and units in the Interior.

According to the two representatives of the category, it is in these spaces that professionals face bad service structures, weak or non-existent employment relationships and delay in payments, which discourages continuity or fixation in these municipalities.

“This has been a concern for a long time. The creation of UFC Medicine courses in Sobral and Barbalha was already with the intention of taking doctors to the Interior, to learn about the situation, take root and remain. But many do not want it because of the working conditions”, agrees the infectious disease physician Mônica Façanha, coordinator of the Graduate Program in Medicine at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) in Fortaleza.

“The capitals have three to five times the number of doctors per inhabitant. To absorb this professional does not depend only on the doctor, but on public policies. Governments need to think about how we can change this scenario in the next 10, 20, 30 years”, warns Aurillo Rocha.

Among the outputs pointed out, are the realization of public tenders, creation of a job and career plan and incentives for continuing education.

Prohibition of new courses

Currently, Ceará has eight medical courses registered with the Ministry of Education (MEC), being four public and four private. The oldest is from the UFC, dated 1948. Another six were created between 2000 and 2006 and the last one in 2014.

Since 2018, the Federal Government has prohibited, through Ordinance 328, the creation of new courses in Medicine and the expansion of existing vacancies in Brazil for a period of five years, that is, until 2023.

According to the MEC, the objective is to assess the quality of education in existing institutions, the regional insertion in terms of health care services, the inclusion of graduate students and the conditions of supply

early training

In April 2020, the MEC authorized medical students to be able to graduate in advance after completing 75% of the internship, exceptionally, while the emergency situation in public health lasts and exclusively to work in the fighting coronavirus.

The measure generated debate about the quality of the professional who graduated from the courses. At UFC, coordinator Mônica Façanha reveals that there was a concern that, without the 25% saved – the equivalent of an entire semester -, students “never saw a delivery, never examined a sick child or never attended to a health center”.

To avoid such losses, the Course decided to reduce 25% of the workload of the last internship in one of the five major areas (Clinic Medicine, Community Health, Surgery, Gynecology and Obstetrics and Pediatrics), for students to “adjust to the guidelines and see the Minimum”.

“In the pandemic, many students were concerned about collaborating with assistance, going to the interior, and asked for anticipation to contribute to the health of the population”, recalls the coordinator.

History of medicine in Ceará

The genesis of the medical activity in the State is described in the book “History of Medicine in Ceará”, by the physician Vinícius Barros Leal.

According to the records, the native indigenous people have always treated their own ailments by resorting to flora. The medicinal plants used by them were the subject of studies by the Dutch and Portuguese, as well as by Jesuit priests, who occupied the province in the colonial period.

Loyal also reports that the self-medication habit Cearense is also very old, “there are families that have centuries-old formulas saved for the occasions of trouble”.

However, for a long time, technical training professionals were scarce. The Portuguese surgeon Francisco Coelho de Lemos was the first licensee who officially served in Ceará, coming from Pernambuco in 1691.

But it would still take time for Ceará to have a medical degree. Those who wished to practice medicine generally went to the Bahia School of Surgery, founded in 1808. However, the exams were simple and “did not require greater theoretical knowledge from the candidate”.

Officially, the first doctor from Ceará was the Aracatian Dr. José Lourenço de Castro e Silva, graduated in Rio de Janeiro, in 1837. Graduations within the state only came with the implementation of the course at the UFC, more than a century later: the first class was completed in 1953.